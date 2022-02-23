Pokemon GO: Skarmory weaknesses and best counters

Known as the Armor Bird Pokemon, Skarmory was introduced in Pokemon GO in February 2017, along with many of its Johto region counterparts.

Skarmory is a highly popular pick in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra PvP Leagues. It is a Flying/Steel-type Pokemon with impressive defensive stats.

Skarmory's Flying/Steel-type movesets and its endurance are the primary reasons why the Pokemon is so popular in PvP settings. However, its damage per second isn't top-notch, meaning it isn't as great of a raid asset.

Regardless, if trainers encounter it in PvP, they'll want to be prepared with a counter Pokemon.

Top Skarmory counters in Pokemon GO

Fire-types like Darmanitan make excellent counters for Skarmory (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Due to its typing, Skarmory only has two weaknesses in both Pokemon GO and the mainline Pokemon series: Fire and Electric-type moves. Due to its Steel typing, it can resist most other move types in the game.

With that in mind, trainers will want to focus on Fire and Electric types when battling Skarmory in order to deal super effective damage. If trainers match the Pokemon's type to a move of the same type, they'll also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increase damage output further.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that can effectively take down Skarmory:

Fast Moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Thunder Fang (Electric-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Charge Beam (Electric-type)

Volt Switch (Electric-type)

Spark (Electric-type)

Thunder Shock (Electric-type)

Ember (Fire-type)

Incinerate (Fire-type)

Charge Moves

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Zap Cannon (Electric-type)

Thunderbolt (Electric-type)

Thunder (Electric-type)

Pokemon

Reshiram

Zekrom

Thundurus

Darmanitan

Moltres

Heatran

Raikou

Chandelure

Magnezone

Electivire

Entei

Zapdos

Blaziken

Emboar

Charizard

Luxray

Typhlosion

Pyroar

Magmortar

Infernape

As long as trainers stick to Skarmory's elemental weaknesses and use Pokemon with comparable CP and stats, the Armor Bird Pokemon shouldn't be too difficult to take down.

Granted, the battle will be protracted somewhat due to Skarmory's high defense. However, with the right counter in place, it should fall quickly, especially if trainers utilize Legendary Pokemon like Reshiram or Thundurus. This is because Legendary Pokemon stats tend to peak at much higher ceilings.

With powerful counters like that, Skarmory shouldn't stand much of a chance, as it can't outpace many Pokemon when it comes to damage per second.

