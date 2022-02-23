×
Create
Notifications

Pokemon GO: Skarmory weaknesses and best counters

Barry&#039;s Skarmory as seen in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Barry's Skarmory as seen in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Spencer Whitworth
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 23, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Feature

Known as the Armor Bird Pokemon, Skarmory was introduced in Pokemon GO in February 2017, along with many of its Johto region counterparts.

Skarmory is a highly popular pick in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra PvP Leagues. It is a Flying/Steel-type Pokemon with impressive defensive stats.

Skarmory's Flying/Steel-type movesets and its endurance are the primary reasons why the Pokemon is so popular in PvP settings. However, its damage per second isn't top-notch, meaning it isn't as great of a raid asset.

Regardless, if trainers encounter it in PvP, they'll want to be prepared with a counter Pokemon.

Top Skarmory counters in Pokemon GO

Fire-types like Darmanitan make excellent counters for Skarmory (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Fire-types like Darmanitan make excellent counters for Skarmory (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Due to its typing, Skarmory only has two weaknesses in both Pokemon GO and the mainline Pokemon series: Fire and Electric-type moves. Due to its Steel typing, it can resist most other move types in the game.

With that in mind, trainers will want to focus on Fire and Electric types when battling Skarmory in order to deal super effective damage. If trainers match the Pokemon's type to a move of the same type, they'll also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increase damage output further.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that can effectively take down Skarmory:

Fast Moves

  • Fire Spin (Fire-type)
  • Thunder Fang (Electric-type)
  • Fire Fang (Fire-type)
  • Charge Beam (Electric-type)
  • Volt Switch (Electric-type)
  • Spark (Electric-type)
  • Thunder Shock (Electric-type)
  • Ember (Fire-type)
  • Incinerate (Fire-type)

Charge Moves

  • Blast Burn (Fire-type)
  • Wild Charge (Electric-type)
  • Fire Blast (Fire-type)
  • Overheat (Fire-type)
  • Zap Cannon (Electric-type)
  • Thunderbolt (Electric-type)
  • Thunder (Electric-type)

Pokemon

  • Reshiram
  • Zekrom
  • Thundurus
  • Darmanitan
  • Moltres
  • Heatran
  • Raikou
  • Chandelure
  • Magnezone
  • Electivire
  • Entei
  • Zapdos
  • Blaziken
  • Emboar
  • Charizard
  • Luxray
  • Typhlosion
  • Pyroar
  • Magmortar
  • Infernape

As long as trainers stick to Skarmory's elemental weaknesses and use Pokemon with comparable CP and stats, the Armor Bird Pokemon shouldn't be too difficult to take down.

Granted, the battle will be protracted somewhat due to Skarmory's high defense. However, with the right counter in place, it should fall quickly, especially if trainers utilize Legendary Pokemon like Reshiram or Thundurus. This is because Legendary Pokemon stats tend to peak at much higher ceilings.

Also Read Article Continues below

With powerful counters like that, Skarmory shouldn't stand much of a chance, as it can't outpace many Pokemon when it comes to damage per second.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी