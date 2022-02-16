How to find Landorus in Pokemon GO

Landorus is a Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region and is quite powerful when utilized in combat in Pokemon GO. It is the Ground/Flying-type member of the Forces of Nature.

Previously part of the Season of Legends' research questline, Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus have receded during the Season of Heritage. They have now become quite difficult to spot and catch.

As all three are Legendary Pokemon, this isn't all that surprising. However, many trainers may have missed out on the previous Pokemon GO season and would like a shot at catching the three djinn-inspired Pokemon.

Sadly, players will mostly be beholden to Niantic's content schedule in order to obtain Pokemon like Landorus.

Ways to spot Landorus in Pokemon GO

Landorus as it appears in the Pokemon Trading Card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Legendary Pokemon, Landorus is unlikely to pop up in the wild on its own. Now that the Season of Legends has concluded, the best way for trainers to find and obtain Landorus is either through raids or PvP Battle League rewards.

Both of these can be tricky and time-consuming. Landorus isn't guaranteed to be a part of either at a given time unless Niantic has placed it in the rotation.

At the moment, Landorus isn't part of the current raid or PvP reward lineup. This means finding it is going to be incredibly difficult, if it's possible at all.

This isn't great news for trainers. However, it's still possible for Niantic to re-introduce Landorus or the other Forces of Nature as raid bosses or PvP rewards in the future.

Typically, Legendary Pokemon like Landorus appear in raids as 5-star raid bosses, and only one 5-star raid boss is available at a given time. However, Landorus has appeared as a 5-star boss before and will likely do so again in time.

With regards to PvP, trainers who reach rank 20 in a given Pokemon GO Battle League season will be able to catch Legendary Pokemon as a reward.

However, the current pool of Legendary Pokemon for Season 10 of GO Battle League does not feature the Forces of Nature. Instead, it focuses on Pokemon from the Tao Trio (Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem), the Legendary Titans (Regice, Registeel, Regirock) and Pokemon like Genesect, Heatran, and Cresselia.

Niantic is yet to announce the slate of Legendaries that will be made available for Season 11. However, the current season ends on February 28, and details should be forthcoming.

Until Landorus appears in Pokemon GO's raids or PvP again, the best bet for trainers may be trading. It'll cost a heaping sum of Stardust, but it's one of the few ways to obtain Landorus between its raid and PvP appearances.

Niantic may introduce special research centered on the Forces of Nature one day, but there's been no news on the subject so far.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh