How to counter Cresselia in Pokemon GO in February 2022

Cresselia is a Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. It can be a powerful defense-minded fighter in Pokemon GO.
With high defense and stamina stats, Cresselia can take quite a bit of punishment before fainting in Pokemon GO battles. However, like any Pokemon in the game, it has weaknesses that can be exploited.
Trainers will want to utilize the right counters when they know they'll be facing the Legendary Pokemon in either a raid or GO Battle League.
Top counters to defeat Cresselia in Pokemon GO
As a Psychic-type Pokemon, Cresselia is vulnerable to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. This means Pokemon of the same type naturally perform well as counters, especially since they receive the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) when using moves that match their type.
However, certain Pokemon of the appropriate elemental types perform much better as counters for Cresselia than others. They should also be taken into account when formulating a battle team to take on the Lunar Pokemon.
Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that perform exceptionally well when countering Cresselia:
Fast Moves
- Hex (Ghost-type)
- Snarl (Dark-type)
- Bite (Dark-type)
- Fury Cutter (Bug-type)
- Bug Bite (Bug-type)
- Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)
- Hidden Power (Ghost) (Ghost-type)
- Feint Attack (Dark-type)
- Sucker Punch (Dark-type)
Charge Moves
- Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)
- Foul Play (Dark-type)
- Crunch (Dark-type)
- Dark Pulse (Dark-type)
- X-Scissor (Bug-type)
- Megahorn (Bug-type)
- Bug Buzz (Bug-type)
- Night Slash (Dark-type)
Pokemon
- Chandelure
- Weavile
- Tyranitar
- Darkrai
- Hydreigon
- Bisharp
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Absol
- Mega Gyarados
- Scizor
- Escavalier
- Krookodile
- Yanmega
- Honchkrow
- Pinsir
- Alolan Muk
- Durant
- Trevenant
- Mismagius
- Banette
- Greninja
- Gourgeist
- Shiftry
- Drifblim
- Scyther
- Spiritomb
- Sharpedo
In addition to this list, there are other moves and Pokemon that can counter Cresselia effectively in Pokemon GO. As long as Pokemon have comparable CP and stats to Cresselia and stick to their elemental weaknesses, the Legendary Pokemon shouldn't prove to be much of a challenge.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Cresselia does retain a very tanky build, but that doesn't mean it's invincible. Hammer away at it with Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves relentlessly, and before trainers know it, the Lunar Pokemon will have fallen. It's easier said than done, but determined players will claim victory.