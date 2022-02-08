How to counter Cresselia in Pokemon GO in February 2022

Cresselia is a Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. It can be a powerful defense-minded fighter in Pokemon GO.

With high defense and stamina stats, Cresselia can take quite a bit of punishment before fainting in Pokemon GO battles. However, like any Pokemon in the game, it has weaknesses that can be exploited.

Trainers will want to utilize the right counters when they know they'll be facing the Legendary Pokemon in either a raid or GO Battle League.

Top counters to defeat Cresselia in Pokemon GO

Darkrai stands as one of Cresselia's most powerful counters (Image via Niantic)

As a Psychic-type Pokemon, Cresselia is vulnerable to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. This means Pokemon of the same type naturally perform well as counters, especially since they receive the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) when using moves that match their type.

However, certain Pokemon of the appropriate elemental types perform much better as counters for Cresselia than others. They should also be taken into account when formulating a battle team to take on the Lunar Pokemon.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that perform exceptionally well when countering Cresselia:

Fast Moves

Hex (Ghost-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Fury Cutter (Bug-type)

Bug Bite (Bug-type)

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Hidden Power (Ghost) (Ghost-type)

Feint Attack (Dark-type)

Sucker Punch (Dark-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Megahorn (Bug-type)

Bug Buzz (Bug-type)

Night Slash (Dark-type)

Pokemon

Chandelure

Weavile

Tyranitar

Darkrai

Hydreigon

Bisharp

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Absol

Mega Gyarados

Scizor

Escavalier

Krookodile

Yanmega

Honchkrow

Pinsir

Alolan Muk

Durant

Trevenant

Mismagius

Banette

Greninja

Gourgeist

Shiftry

Drifblim

Scyther

Spiritomb

Sharpedo

In addition to this list, there are other moves and Pokemon that can counter Cresselia effectively in Pokemon GO. As long as Pokemon have comparable CP and stats to Cresselia and stick to their elemental weaknesses, the Legendary Pokemon shouldn't prove to be much of a challenge.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cresselia does retain a very tanky build, but that doesn't mean it's invincible. Hammer away at it with Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves relentlessly, and before trainers know it, the Lunar Pokemon will have fallen. It's easier said than done, but determined players will claim victory.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh