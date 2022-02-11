What is the Pokemon GO Global Challenge in 2022?

Yet again, the Pokemon GO fanbase has been charged with another Global Challenge.

These challenges involve everybody in the world completing a shared task to potentially receive a bonus. These bonuses tend to be very beneficial, so it’s definitely something trainers will want to at least try to help out with.

Trainers challenged with giving multiple gifts over several days in Pokemon GO

The Global Challenge for 2022, released during the Valentine’s Day Event, is for all trainers to give gifts to one another. If trainers can send 70,000,000 gifts between themselves, they will complete the challenge.

Trainers don’t have too much time to do this, either. They will need to fulfill this Global Challenge before Tuesday, February 15 at 12 a.m. PST (GMT -8).

If completed, though, trainers will get a pretty nice bonus. The reward for reaching the 70,000,000 gift goal will be triple transfer candy for all.

For any trainers who might be intimidated by this huge challenge, reaching it might not be as difficult as it might seem. Trainers need to keep in mind that they can only send one gift to each friend per day. This will definitely require lots of trainers making small contributions to the goal.

Trainers will need to seen 70,000,000 gifts for the Global Challenge (Image via Niantic)

That being said, this can be a good opportunity for one to add new friends and raise friend statuses. Both of these can get players some nice rewards, like items and extra XP.

Trainers also might want to plan out which Pokemon they want to transfer if this reward is met. First of all, it will be a great time to trade away any unwanted duplicates, especially those caught during Community Days and Spotlight Hours.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also, trainers might want to see if they have any Pokemon that need to be traded to evolve. For example, Phantump needs to be traded to evolve into Trevenant, which is a Pokemon many trainers should want since it’s currently dominating GO Battle League.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul