As part of Pokemon GO Rivals Week, Niantic set a high expectation with this new Global Challenge.

In order to beat this challenge, players worldwide must participate in 40,000,000 Raid battles! This is going to require everyone with Pokemon GO to definitely find some time to fight some Raid bosses and help out. The challenge lasts from 13 April to 18 April.

Pokemon GO Global Challenge - How to complete the challenge

Image via The Pokemon Company

40,000,000 certainly sounds like a daunting number. That averages out to roughly 200,000 per country. With five days for everyone in the world to be competing, though, it’s easy to see how this gigantic challenge is feasible. It will definitely require as many people as possible to participate, but it can be done.

The best way for players to complete this task is, most likely, to focus on the Tier 1 Raids bosses, like Skrelp. Nobody is going to have the time to call friends to complete this challenge, and it makes it harder for the world to complete the challenge if, say, three people are fighting one Raid battle when they could individually be fighting three.

That being said, though, there are some pretty nice Raid bosses available to coincide with Rivals Week. Both Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan will be featured this week, as well as Zangoose and Seviper. Some of these Pokemon could be valuable, so it might be nice to try and catch at least one of them.

Pokemon GO has also given a new Tier 5 boss in Landorus-Therian Forme. This was a menace in the main series games, a menace in competitive Pokemon, and will now be a menace in Pokemon GO. Landorus-Therian has an Attack stat of 289. This is not going to be an easy Raid to attempt.

That being said, of course, the reward for beating and potentially catching Landorus is well worth it, so fighting it might be a wise decision. If any trainer attempts this Raid boss, though, they need several partners and one of them must have an Ice-type Pokemon, since it does 4x damage to Landorus.

The reward for completing this Global Challenge will be double stardust for everybody, so it’s certainly worth at least trying for.