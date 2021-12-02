How to beat Zekrom in Pokemon GO (December 2021)

Whether trainers are taking it on as a raid boss or a PvP opponent in Pokemon GO, Zekrom can be a tough enemy to deal with as a powerful Dragon/Electric-type legendary.

Hailing from the Unova region, Zekrom is Reshiram's counterpart and one half of the duo that makes up the mascots of the Pokemon Black and White games, with Zekrom being the mascot of Pokemon White. Regardless of its status in the mainline game series, Zekrom is just as capable of a fighter in Pokemon GO. Because of this, trainers will want to key in on its weaknesses and best counters in order to improve their performance in battle against Zekrom.

Pokemon GO: Countering Zekrom and exploiting its weaknesses

Mega Charizard X can devastate Zekrom, but it will need to watch out for any Dragon-type moves Zekrom has of its own (Image via Niantic)

Overall, Zekrom is weak to four total elements in Pokemon and Pokemon GO: Dragon, Ground, Fairy, and Ice-type moves will deal super effective damage to the powerful legendary. If trainers match their Pokemon's type to these move types, they'll also receive a damage buff via the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which can help whittle down Zekrom's HP further. This is especially crucial when battling Zekrom as a raid boss in Pokemon GO, as its health will be heavily boosted to accommodate battling multiple players.

Pokemon GO trainers battling Zekrom in any environment will want to stick to its weaknesses, as the Pokemon's high attack power. Its relatively solid defense and stamina stats can allow it to win many protracted battles where player Pokemon are dealing neutral damage. If players are tossing together a party to take on Zekrom, they can find some excellent counter picks below:

Mega Charizard X using Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw (watch out for Dragon-type attacks from Zekrom, Mega Charizard X is weak to them).

Mega Abomasnow using Powder Snow and Weather Ball.

Mega Altaria using Dragon Breath and Dazzling Gleam.

Mega Gyarados using Dragon Tail and Outrage (watch out for Electric-type moves from Zekrom).

Dialga using Draco Breath and Draco Meteor.

Mega Charizard Y using Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw.

Groudon using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Mamoswine using Mud-Slap and Avalanche.

Excadrill using Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Galarian Darmanitan using Ice Fang and Avalanche.

There are many other moves and Pokemon in Pokemon GO capable of countering Zekrom, and players are encouraged to try them out as long as they continue dealing super effective damage to Zekrom. Otherwise, trainers could be in for a particularly difficult fight.

