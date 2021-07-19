Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Reshiram (July 2021)

One of Pokemon GO's most powerful Legendary Pokemon, Reshiram can be an offensive juggernaut in the right battle situations.

Thanks to Pokemon GO Fest 2021's Raid Day, many trainers have had the opportunity to catch a Reshiram of their own. They may now be wondering how to best utilize its battle potential.

With a total of six moves spanning four elemental types, Reshiram's variety is solid. However, some moves have improved base damage numbers compared to others. This means that there is a definitive moveset that deals the most damage for Reshiram in situations where Weather Boosts and type advantages can't be used.

Pokemon GO: Reshiram move breakdown

Being one of Pokemon GO's most effective Legendary Pokemon in a fight, trainers who have Reshiram on their roster will likely want to use it at peak performance. As of July 2021, Reshiram's moves and their elemental types are as follows:

Fast moves

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type)

Charge moves

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Draco Meteor (Dragon-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Thanks to the Pokemon GO community keeping tabs on damage numbers, trainers can enjoy a statistical breakdown of each move as well as their overall numbers when together as part of a moveset. The damage numbers are categorized into three primary groups:

Damage Per Second (DPS): The amount of damage a Pokemon's moves will deal every second if it doesn't stop attacking.

Total Damage Overall (TDO): The maximum amount of damage a Pokemon can be expected to deal with its moves before it faints from losing all of its HP. This is calculated by taking the Pokemon's DPS and multiplying it by the time it remains in battle before fainting.

Time to First Activation (TTFA): Since charge moves are such a huge part of Pokemon GO's battle system, TTFA measures the amount of time (in seconds) it takes to charge up and use a Pokemon's charge move for the first time in a given battle.

With these categories in mind, trainers can take a look at all of Reshiram's movesets by the numbers to decide which is best:

Fire Fang + Overheat: 19.78 DPS / 974.67 TDO / 11.7 second TTFA

/ / 11.7 second TTFA Dragon Breath + Overheat: 19.38 DPS / 954.74 TDO / 12.5 second TTFA

Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor: 19.07 DPS / 939.57 TDO / 12.5 second TTFA

Fire Fang + Draco Meteor: 18.89 DPS / 930.69 TDO / 11.7 second TTFA

Fire Fang + Stone Edge: 16.33 DPS / 804.85 TDO / 11.7 second TTFA

Dragon Breath + Stone Edge: 15.37 DPS / 757.43 TDO / 12.5 second TTFA

Fire Fang + Crunch: 15.33 DPS / 755.49 TDO / 4.5 second TTFA

Dragon Breath + Crunch: 14.73 DPS / 725.82 TDO / 4.5 second TTFA

As of July 2021, Fire Fang and Overheat provide the top base damage numbers for Reshiram. However, this may be subject to change as Niantic is always tweaking or introducing new moves into Pokemon GO.

