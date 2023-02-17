What is the best team for Master League in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Pokemon GO's Master League is considered the highest level of competitive PvP combat the title has to offer by many trainers. CP (Combat Power) limits are removed, and Legendary/Mythical entities can be used without any restrictions.

The Mythical Wishes season has been around for months now, and the Master League meta has shifted as it often does every time Pokemon Go gets a new major update.

Fresh creatures and moves added to the title tend to shake things up somewhat, even if some of this game's top entities still sit atop the rankings for Master League. Whatever the case may be, trainers hunting for a great team to use in this mode will have their work cut out for them.

Though there's no perfect Master League squad in Pokemon GO, the one offered here can certainly set gamers up for early and continued success while requiring fewer adjustments.

Groudon's upcoming changes will make it a force in Pokemon GO's Master League (Image via Niantic)

Whenever a player is putting together a team for any type of Pokemon GO PvP combat, they'll want to focus on filling three creatures for three specific roles: a lead entity, a switch to assist it in poor matchups, and a closer to finish the fight and take out unshielded foes.

A lot of Pocket Monsters excel at multiple roles and can synergize with many of their counterparts particularly well. Trainers will want to ensure their team picks have the highest IV stats and CP possible as well as a diverse and damaging moveset.

Recommended Master League Team for Pokemon GO's Mythical Wishes Update

Lead - Groudon (Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, Fire Punch)

- Groudon (Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, Fire Punch) Switch - Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball)

- Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball) Closer - Xerneas (Tackle, Close Combat, Moonblast)

While the suggested lead has been a top pick in Pokemon GO's Master League meta for some time, the Hoenn Tour event's arrival on February 18 in Las Vegas will introduce Groudon and Kyogre's Primal Forms.

If Groudon is captured during this event or its accompanying global event, Primal Surge Field Research, the entity will know the devastating Ground-type move Precipice Blades. This move will grant the creature an immensely helpful new tool in multiple PvP roles, especially as a lead.

Groudon may be incredibly dangerous with its new attack in the Master League, but this Pokemon still has its weaknesses. If it ends up in an unfavorable type matchup, trainers can tag in Shadow Mewtwo.

This overwhelmingly strong creature isn't weak to the same types Groudon is, receives a damage boost for being a Shadow Pokemon, and can deal heavy damage per second (DPS) with moves like Psycho Cut, Psystrike, and Shadow Ball.

Once an opponent is out of shields or is down to their last Pokemon, trainers can tag in Xerneas, which may not have the durability that some of its counterparts do. However, having access to Close Combat and Moonblast gives this creature the ability to take on multiple type matchups, including Dark Pokemon that would give Mewtwo trouble and Dragon ones which are heavily favored in most forms of the Master League meta.

If an opponent is down to Giratina, Reshiram, or Zekrom, Xerneas can handle closing out the fight.

