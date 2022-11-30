Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn Kyogre and Groudon - Exploring Primal Reversion

Niantic has just announced the next Pokemon GO Tour event taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following tradition, this upcoming occurrence will bring the long-anticipated Primal Reversion forms of Groudon and Kyogre, the mascot Legendaries from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire respectively, into the mobile game.

In the sixth generation of the franchise, Game Freak introduced fans to Mega Evolutions. They also gave players a sort of equivalent to obtain in the remakes of the Hoenn titles, Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. This is the origin point of the upcoming releases, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.

While Pokemon as a franchise has always been light on storytelling, the sixth generation, including Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, showed players a bit more of the lore about the world the franchise takes place in. This article will discuss what impact these new forms will have in Pokemon GO and what relevance they have to the series.

Everything to know about Primal Reversion in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Primal Reversion featuring Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Revealed in a sizable lore dump during the post-game of Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Primal Reversion has ties to an almost-extinct tribe of Pokemon trainers. In the ancient days, these people were the only residents of the Hoenn region who lived in Meteor Falls. Everything was peaceful until the Sootopolis Meteor crashed into the planet, awakening Groudon and Kyogre.

To sum up a long story, the Primal forms of the Legendary Pokemon are the result of both titans using their full power to draw all the energy from their environment. When these two are exposed to their respective orbs (the Red and Blue Orb), they regain their power to absorb energy from nature to achieve this form.

So what does this mean for Pokemon GO? Sadly, it is unlikely that players of Niantic's mobile game will get lore-accurate versions of these Legendary Worldbenders. This means that their weather-controlling abilities seen in the main series will go unutilized in the mobile title.

Although the weather concept is most likely being scrapped, trainers will still want to get their hands on Pokemon GO's upcoming additions. While the exact stat increases have not been confirmed, Primal Reversion greatly increases the power of Groudon and Kyogre, much like Mega Evolution does.

In the main series, Groudon and Kyogre both receive a massive 100 extra base stats when they turn Primal. While it is unlikely that Primal Groudon and Kyogre will have an extra 100 in each stat in Pokemon GO, it is more than likely that they will receive sizable buffs in their attack, stamina, and defense stats.

It is unclear how these changes will impact Pokemon GO's metagame. If Niantic chooses to treat these new creatures like Mega Evolutions or the Apex Shadow Pokemon introduced last year, they will be unable to compete in the Battle League. There are also certain trainers who already have Groudon and Kyogre in the game.

Since Primal Reversion is practically another way to Mega Evolve, players may be able to collect some form of 'Primal Candy' to obtain these forms. With a lot still up in the air, trainers will have to wait for Niantic to clear up the confusion.

Poll : 0 votes