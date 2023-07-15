Can you get Shiny Wooloo in Pokemon GO?

To celebrate the release of the brand new Pokemon GO Plus+ device and its upcoming title, Pokemon Sleep, The Pokemon Company has announced a special event in Pokemon GO called Catching Some Z’s. This event will be available to trainers from July 15, 10 am local time, and it will end on July 16, 2023, 8 pm local time.

The event is bringing a lot of new creatures as wild spawns to Pokemon GO. One of them happens to be Wooloo. Its first-stage evolution, Dubwool, currently ranks #12 in the open Great League of Pokemon GO PvP. This makes Wooloo even more relevant in the present metagame.

Like many trainers in the game, you might be a Shiny connoisseur, in which case you probably want to know whether Wooloo has a Shiny variant.

Shiny Wooloo is currently unavailable in Pokemon GO

Wooloo as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, you cannot get your hands on Shiny Wooloo yet. It has not been added to the game, as is commonly the case with new critters. There's no doubt it would be wonderful to have the black sheep in our collection of creatures, but for now we can only hope that Niantic decides to add Shiny Wooloo in the future.

As of writing this article, no information is available that will help us predict when Wooloo's Shiny variant will be included in the game. So, it is advisable to catch as many Wooloos as you can and earn a lot of Candies until we know something more. That way, when a Shiny version does come out, you will be ready to max out the creature on the release day itself.

How to catch Wooloo in Pokemon GO

This is the second time that Wooloo can be encountered in the wild, and you should make an effort to catch as many as you can. Dubwool, its first-stage evolution, is performing really well in the competitive scene.

The only way to catch a Wooloo in the game is to have an encounter in the wild. Make sure to use a Pinap Berry so that you get extra Wooloo Candies. These will come in handy when you want to evolve it into a Dubwool.