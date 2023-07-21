How to get 1 million Stardust in a day in Pokemon GO

Stardust collection is an essential part of Pokemon GO. The resource is required for important in-game activities like powering up Pocket Monsters and teaching them a second Charged Attack. These two things are crucial to the battle mechanics in the title and cannot be ignored if you want to perform well in Raids, Gym Battles, or the GO Battle League.

The function of Stardust goes beyond this in Pokemon GO. You also need it to perform trades in the game and purify Shadow Pokemon. Considering the wide variety of uses that the resource has in the game, it is crucial for players to have a large stock of it handy.

However, the amount of Stardust awarded for catching critters or winning battles in Pokemon GO is not that big. Thankfully there are items to boost the amount of Stardust earned and specific events that offer the resource in abundance.

This article explains how you can combine these tricks to vastly improve your Stardust storage.

Get 1 million Stardust in Pokemon GO by catching 100 Audino on Community Days offering 3x Catch Stardust

Bagging 1,000,000 Stardust in a single day is extremely difficult. However, it is not impossible, and there is a way to do so. Since it is a rare and difficult trick, be prepared to shed some sweat.

While most critters offer a standard amount of Stardust for catching them, there are special ones, like Audino, who offer more of the resource. For context, the general reward for catching a base evolution is 100 Stardust without a weather boost. The reward for catching Audino is 2,100 Stardust.

Therefore, with the 3x catch bonus during Community Day and an active Star Piece, you have the chance to earn 9450 Stardust every time you catch an Audino. This means that catching 100 Audino alone will get you 945,000 Stardust. The remaining 55,000 can easily be obtained by catching the highlighted critter for the Community Day.

Now that you know what to do, you might be wondering how to go about the process.

How to catch 100 Audino during a Community Day in Pokemon GO

The best way to make sure that you have 100 Audino to catch is to encounter it through Field Research. Audino is available through Field Research in certain events. In 2023, it was available during the Valentine's Day event.

Whenever this kind of event is on, collect these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops. Complete the given task, but make sure not to catch the Audino you get from it. Once you start the encounter, simply exit it, and Pokemon GO will save up to 100 such encounters in the Field Research tab for you to catch later.

Once you have saved 100 Audino, wait for the next Community Day that has the 3x Catch Stardust bonus, and you will be able to earn 1,000,000 Stardust on that day.