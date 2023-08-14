Pokemon GO DancingRob's Champion Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

With the recently concluded Pokemon World Championships 2023 in Yokohama, Japan, Pokemon GO trainers have been able to get their hands on code-exclusive Timed Research questlines by watching the Pokemon GO Twitch livestream for half an hour. These unique questlines provide players with a plethora of in-game resources, making them hard to miss out on.

Pokemon World Championships was held from August 11 to August 13 this year, with Pokemon GO, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC, and Pokemon TCG being featured. Countless participants and fans thronged the event, showcasing their prowess and beasts.

Day 1 live stream provided trainers with the Great League Greatness Timed Research.

The available tasks and rewards for this exclusive questline are as follows:

DancingRob's Champion Timed Research: Step 1 of 2

Catch a Ground-type Pokemon - 10x Stunfisk Candy

Catch a Steel-type Pokemon - 10x Stunfisk Candy

Catch 20 Pokemon - 10x Stunfisk Candy

Rewards: 2022x Stardust, 618 XP, Galarian Stunfisk encounter

DancingRob's Champion Timed Research: Step 2 of 2

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 10x Stunfisk Candy

Battle another Trainer in the Great League - 10x Stunfisk Candy

Win 3 Trainer Battles in the Great League - 10x Stunfisk Candy

Rewards: 2022x Stardust, 618 XP, 1x Elite Charged TM

For those who missed out on catching the proceedings of the World Championships 2023, fret not. Trainers can watch the rebroadcasts on the official Pokemon GO Twitch channel. The Timed Research will be available for them till August 20, at 12 am UTC.

Interested readers who were unable to catch the tournament can check out our highlights of each day of the extravaganza:

The World Championships Celebration event is currently online in Niantic's mobile AR title. It began on August 11 at 10 am local time and is slated to continue until August 15 at 8 pm local time.

The event marked the debut of Passimian, Shiny Scraggy, and World Championships 2023 Pikachu. The shiny variant of the unique Pikachu has been a cause of concern, with trainers complaining that it is glitching on their devices.