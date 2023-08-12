Pokemon World Championships 2023 VGC, GO, and TCG Highlights (Day 2): Playoffs rage, only the best survive

Pokemon World Championships 2023 kicked off in Yokohama, Japan, on August 11, 2023. After multiple grueling Swiss rounds on Day 1, participants with sufficient wins moved on to Day 2. The stakes were high, and everyone brought their A-game. By the end of the day, only a handful of competitors remained in contention for the title of world champion in their respective games.

Before you head into the third and final day of competition at the Pokemon World Championships 2023, here's a look at the highlights from Day 2, along with player standings in Pokemon VGC, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon TCG.

Pokemon VGC Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 2, August 12, 2023

Pokemon VGC winners

The winners (in bold) of all the streamed matches on Day 2 of the competition are as follows:

Emilio Forbes 1-2 Eric Rios

Gabriel Agati 2-0 Alister Sandover

2-0 Alister Sandover Joseph Ugarte 2-1 Kengo Hirata

2-1 Kengo Hirata Yosuke Takayanagi 2-0 Michael Navas

2-0 Michael Navas Mao Harada 1-2 Abdullah Mohayyuddin

Marco Silva 2- 1 Shohei Kimura

2- 1 Shohei Kimura Paul Chua 0-2 Kenji Yabata

Pokemon VGC standings

Placement Player Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $10,000 2 TBD $7,500 3-4 Federico Camporesi, Mao Harada $5,000 5-8 Abdullah Mohayyuddin, Nikolaj Høj Nielsen, Víctor Medina, Mattie Morgan $3,000 9-16 Luca Lussignoli, Yuta Takahashi, Kenji Miura, Yosuke Takayanagi, Taro Okada, Kaito Arii, Marco Hemantha Kaludura Silva, Emilio Forbes $1,500

The final VGC showdown at Pokemon World Championships 2023 will take place between Michael Kelsch and Shohei Kimura.

Pokemon VGC Highlights - Day 2

1) Trick Room Flutter mane from Eric Rios steals the show on Day 2

Eric Rios vs. Emilio Forbes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a rare showing, Eric Rios' Flutter Mane used Trick Room to turn the table on Emilio Forbes' fast, Tailwind-boosted team. He further went on to sweep the game with his Ursaluna.

2) Mao Harada forfeits to send Shohei Kimura to the Grand finals

Mao Harada vs Shohei Kimura (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a heart-wrenching moment, Mao saw the writing on the wall as his Iron Hands and Amoonguss were pinned down by Shohei's Tera Grass Flutter Mane and Amoonguss. The former forfeited the match, and the subsequent joy on Shohei's face was precious.

Pokemon GO Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 2, August 12, 2023

Pokemon GO winners

The winners (in bold) of the upper bracket matches in the Pokemon GO competition at the 2023 Worlds on Day 2 are as follows:

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

ElCheasdasd 2-0 Inadequance

2-0 Inadequance wdage 2-1 Avrip

2-1 Avrip Luminous0430 0-2 ItsAXN

xXRubixMasterXx 2-1 chiodoSH01

Upper Bracket Semifinals

ElCheasdasd 0-2 wdage

ItsAXN 2-0 xXRubixMasterXx

Upper Bracket Finals

wdage 2-3 ItsAXN

Pokemon GO standings

Placement Player Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $10,000 2 TBD $7,000 3 wdage $5,000 4 ElCheasdasd $4,000 5-6 chiodoSH01, Scafo99 $3,000 7-8 Luminous0430, ROROI1230 $2,250

ItsAXN will clash with xXRubixMasterXx for the title of Pokemon GO World Champion for 2023. The winner will take home $10,000, with the runners-up securing $7,000.

Pokemon GO Highlights - Day 2

1) Perfect Ice Punch catch on Altaria to win the match

Avrip vs RicFlareon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Avrip gambled it all to catch what he presumed would be an under-charged Ice Punch from Shadow Alolan Sandslash on his Altraia. He was rewarded for it and went on to win the match-up.

2) A simultaneous KO sends itsAXN to Pokemon GO grand finals

wdage vs itsAXN (Image via The Pokemon Company)

itsAXN played it perfectly, calculating every small move to ensure his success. Thinking on his feet took him over the line, and he will compete at the Pokemon World Championships 2023 grand finals stage.

Pokemon TCG Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 2, August 12, 2023

Pokemon TCG winners

Pokemon TCG winners (in bold) on Day 2 of the World Championships are:

Caleb Gedemer 1-2 Daichi Shimada

Pedro Eugenio Torres 0-2 Pedro Pertusi

Azul Garcia Griego 2-0 Sejun Park

2-0 Sejun Park Su Chia-Hsing 1-1 Akihiro Urata

Nachi Nezu 0 -2 Cyrus Davis

Michael Pramawat 2-0 Fabio Spano

2-0 Fabio Spano Shoichi Saito 1-2 Tord Reklev

Pokemon TCG standings

Placement Player Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $25,000 2 TBD $15,000 3-4 TBD, TBD $7,500 5-8 Victor Montes, Shoichi Saito, Dionsius Lee, Pang Kai Hing $5,000

Day 3 of the competition will include fixtures between Vance Kelly and Azul Garcia Griego, as well as Michael Pramawat and Tord Reklev. The winners will go on to compete in the Grand Finals.

Pokemon TCG Highlights - Day 2

1) Park Sejun and reliable buddy Pachurisu attempt to make a mark in a different game

Park Sejun and Pachirisu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sejun took the world by storm when he won the VGC World Championships with Pachirisu. The Korean champion dipped his toes in the world of TCG and made quite a deep run in the tournament this year.

2) The Collapsed Stadium card guides Tord Reklev to the Pokemon TCG grand finals

Tord Reklev vs. Michael Pramawat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Collapsed Stadium card made all the difference in the head-to-head between Tord Reklev and Michael Pramawat and guided the former to victory.

You can also check out the highlights from Day 1 of Pokemon World Championships 2023 here.