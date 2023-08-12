Pokemon World Championships 2023 VGC, GO, and TCG Highlights (Day 2): Playoffs rage, only the best survive

Pokemon World Championships 2023 kicked off in Yokohama, Japan, on August 11, 2023. After multiple grueling Swiss rounds on Day 1, participants with sufficient wins moved on to Day 2. The stakes were high, and everyone brought their A-game. By the end of the day, only a handful of competitors remained in contention for the title of world champion in their respective games.
Before you head into the third and final day of competition at the Pokemon World Championships 2023, here's a look at the highlights from Day 2, along with player standings in Pokemon VGC, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon TCG.
Pokemon VGC Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 2, August 12, 2023
Pokemon VGC winners
The winners (in bold) of all the streamed matches on Day 2 of the competition are as follows:
- Emilio Forbes 1-2 Eric Rios
- Gabriel Agati 2-0 Alister Sandover
- Joseph Ugarte 2-1 Kengo Hirata
- Yosuke Takayanagi 2-0 Michael Navas
- Mao Harada 1-2 Abdullah Mohayyuddin
- Marco Silva 2- 1 Shohei Kimura
- Paul Chua 0-2 Kenji Yabata
Pokemon VGC standings
The final VGC showdown at Pokemon World Championships 2023 will take place between Michael Kelsch and Shohei Kimura.
Pokemon VGC Highlights - Day 2
1) Trick Room Flutter mane from Eric Rios steals the show on Day 2
In a rare showing, Eric Rios' Flutter Mane used Trick Room to turn the table on Emilio Forbes' fast, Tailwind-boosted team. He further went on to sweep the game with his Ursaluna.
2) Mao Harada forfeits to send Shohei Kimura to the Grand finals
In a heart-wrenching moment, Mao saw the writing on the wall as his Iron Hands and Amoonguss were pinned down by Shohei's Tera Grass Flutter Mane and Amoonguss. The former forfeited the match, and the subsequent joy on Shohei's face was precious.
Pokemon GO Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 2, August 12, 2023
Pokemon GO winners
The winners (in bold) of the upper bracket matches in the Pokemon GO competition at the 2023 Worlds on Day 2 are as follows:
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
- ElCheasdasd 2-0 Inadequance
- wdage 2-1 Avrip
- Luminous0430 0-2 ItsAXN
- xXRubixMasterXx 2-1 chiodoSH01
Upper Bracket Semifinals
- ElCheasdasd 0-2 wdage
- ItsAXN 2-0 xXRubixMasterXx
Upper Bracket Finals
- wdage 2-3 ItsAXN
Pokemon GO standings
ItsAXN will clash with xXRubixMasterXx for the title of Pokemon GO World Champion for 2023. The winner will take home $10,000, with the runners-up securing $7,000.
Pokemon GO Highlights - Day 2
1) Perfect Ice Punch catch on Altaria to win the match
Avrip gambled it all to catch what he presumed would be an under-charged Ice Punch from Shadow Alolan Sandslash on his Altraia. He was rewarded for it and went on to win the match-up.
2) A simultaneous KO sends itsAXN to Pokemon GO grand finals
itsAXN played it perfectly, calculating every small move to ensure his success. Thinking on his feet took him over the line, and he will compete at the Pokemon World Championships 2023 grand finals stage.
Pokemon TCG Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 2, August 12, 2023
Pokemon TCG winners
Pokemon TCG winners (in bold) on Day 2 of the World Championships are:
- Caleb Gedemer 1-2 Daichi Shimada
- Pedro Eugenio Torres 0-2 Pedro Pertusi
- Azul Garcia Griego 2-0 Sejun Park
- Su Chia-Hsing 1-1 Akihiro Urata
- Nachi Nezu 0 -2 Cyrus Davis
- Michael Pramawat 2-0 Fabio Spano
- Shoichi Saito 1-2 Tord Reklev
Pokemon TCG standings
Day 3 of the competition will include fixtures between Vance Kelly and Azul Garcia Griego, as well as Michael Pramawat and Tord Reklev. The winners will go on to compete in the Grand Finals.
Pokemon TCG Highlights - Day 2
1) Park Sejun and reliable buddy Pachurisu attempt to make a mark in a different game
Sejun took the world by storm when he won the VGC World Championships with Pachirisu. The Korean champion dipped his toes in the world of TCG and made quite a deep run in the tournament this year.
2) The Collapsed Stadium card guides Tord Reklev to the Pokemon TCG grand finals
The Collapsed Stadium card made all the difference in the head-to-head between Tord Reklev and Michael Pramawat and guided the former to victory.
