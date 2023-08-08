Pokemon Path to the Peak announced at Pokemon Presents August 2023

The Pokemon Company announced the arrival of a new show called Pokemon Path to the Peak, based on the trading card game, at the latest Pokemon Presents livestream on August 8, 2023. This short animation film tracks a young girl's journey from discovering her talent for the game to reaching greatness.

The animated short film will be showcased for the first time in Yokohama, Japan, at the Pokemon World Championship. This video is a celebration of the Pokemon TCG, one of the franchise's most popular competitive formats.

When is Pokemon Path to the Peak releasing?

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet pic.twitter.com/DmlpWSnDnl Serebii Update: Pokémon Path to the Peak is a short animation that will first air at the Pokémon World Championships serebii.net/index2.shtml

The animated short will premiere on August 11, 2023, at the Pacifico Yokohama alongside the Pokemon World Championship.

What is Pokemon Path to the Peak?

Andy Gose, Senior Director of Media Production at The Pokemon Company International, promises to bring the world of Pokemon TCG alive like never seen before.

The story follows the hero Ava and her partner Pokemon, Oddish. Early on, she realizes that she is gifted in the game. With the support of her family, friends, and community, she strives to become the best in the game.

The teaser shows Ava moving to a new city, where the Pokemon Club of her school welcomes her. There she learns that she is highly talented in competitive Pokemon TCG.

To add drama, the teaser also depicts another girl, who appears to be Ava's adversary in the short. The teaser also represents the possibility of Ava attending a regional event with Championship points on the line.