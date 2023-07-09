Is Altaria good in Pokemon GO PvP Retro Cup Great League Edition?

The Retro Cup is the latest among the Great League's themed editions in Pokemon GO’s PvP. It coincides with the 7th Anniversary Party in Niantic’s mobile game, and will last from July 6 till July 17, 2023. Over this week, players will win three-times the Stardust as reward for winning battles. For those unaware, Pokemon GO’s Retro Cup is about getting in touch with the roots of the game.

This format bans the use of the three elemental types that were not part of Generation I: Steel, Dark, and Fairy. Players are not allowed to use critters that have one of these three as either their primary or secondary typing.

The Retro Cup's current rotation follows the Great League's format, meaning the maximum CP of a participating Pocket Monster is 1500. Most creatures that perform well in the Open Great League do reasonably well in the Retro Cup. In fact, because of the absence of Fairies from this circuit, Dragon-types like Altaria also get a chance to shine.

Should you play Altaria in Pokemon GO's Retro Cup - Great League Edition?

According to PvPoke, Altaria is the sixth best overall choice for the Retro Cup – Great League Edition as it fills the role of an Attacker. These are creatures that do well with or without shields to back them up due to their strong Fast Attacks and elemental typing.

Speaking of typing, Altaria is a Flying and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. This means it is resistant to Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Ground, and Grass-type attacks. At the same time, it is weak to Fairy, Dragon, Rock, and Ice-types.

Fairies being banned from the Retro Cup means Altaria only has three weaknesses to be concerned about. Given its strong Defense and Stamina stats, it will be able to tank neutral hits very well, while dishing out good damage with its STAB Fast and Charged Attacks.

When it comes to Altaria’s key wins, the Humming Pokemon performs best against Deoxys (Defense), Jellicent, Medicham, Cresselia, and Noctowl. Make sure to keep it safe from Ice-type attackers like Abomasnow, Walrein, and Froslass as they will knock it out very quickly.

Best moveset for Altaria in Pokemon GO's Retro Cup - Great League Edition

The best moveset for Altaria in Pokemon GO should include a Fast Attack that does good damage while farming energy quickly. There must also be two Charged Attacks that strike a solid balance between the damage done and the energy consumed.

The best moveset for Altaria, along with the damage dealt and the energy generated/consumed, is as follows:

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath – 14.4 DPS - 8 EPS

Dragon Breath – 14.4 DPS - 8 EPS Charged Attack 1: Sky Attack - 48 DPS - -25 EPS

Sky Attack - 48 DPS - -25 EPS Charged Attack 2: Moonblast – 33.3 DPS - -25.6 EPS

Please note that Moonblast is an event-special move from Swablu Community Day back in 2021. If you didn’t participate in it, you will need an Elite TM to get it right now. Although Dragon Pulse is a good option for Altaria, Moonblast offers better coverage against opposing Fighting and Dragon-types.

Poll : 0 votes