Can Altaria be shiny in Pokemon GO?

One of the biggest appeals of Pokemon GO is that it provides players with an increased chance of encountering shiny Pocket Monsters than the main series games. Despite its relatively stale format, the constant addition of new creatures and bringing back of coveted older creatures keeps the game going. Mega Altaria is returning to Pokemon GO's Mega Raid starting at 10:00 am local time on May 24, 2023.

It will be available in the game for you to fight and capture till 10:00 am June 1, 2023. You might be wondering if you will be able to encounter the shiny form of this creature during this period.

Shiny Altaria is available through Pokemon GO Mega Raids from May 24 to June 1, 2023

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Alert!



We’re receiving reports of



Will Team GO Rocket be unstoppable? Will darkness fall over Gyms worldwide?



It’s up to you,



pokemongolive.com/post/rising-sh… Alert!We’re receiving reports of #ShadowRaids appearing around the world!Will Team GO Rocket be unstoppable? Will darkness fall over Gyms worldwide?It’s up to you, #RisingHeroes . While shadows rise, they also fall. 🚨 Alert! 🚨 We’re receiving reports of #ShadowRaids appearing around the world!Will Team GO Rocket be unstoppable? Will darkness fall over Gyms worldwide?It’s up to you, #RisingHeroes. While shadows rise, they also fall.pokemongolive.com/post/rising-sh… https://t.co/zqwITnmNXh

Niantic has confirmed that you will be able to encounter Altaria in both its regular and shiny form once you defeat the powerful raid boss in battle. Despite being possible, the chances of it happening are fairly rare, so be prepared to get into multiple raids over the creature's period of availability for an increased chance of running into a shiny form of the creature.

Mega Altaria is perhaps one of the most beautiful creatures in Pokemon GO. While Altaria's design leaves a fair bit to be desired, Mega Altaria takes the cloud design and some more, giving it a rather regal look. The fact that it is a pretty strong Pokemon that also looks good makes it rather popular among the player base.

The regular form of Altaria and Mega Altaria has a sky blue body and tail and is seated between cloud-like plumes. On the other hand, the shiny form has a pale yellow body instead of the sky-blue body, while its cloud-like feathers remain the same. This makes the creature's regular and shiny form distinct without moving too far away from the original design principle or color palette.

Best counters for Mega Altaria in Pokemon GO

Before you have a chance to encounter shiny Altaria in Pokemon GO, you will have to beat it in the Mega Raid. To do so, you must know the best suited creatures to battle against it.

While Altaria is Flying and Dragon-type, Mega Altaria is Fairy and Dragon-type, making their counters quite different. Steel, Poison, and Ice-type creatures who know attacks of these types will give you the best chance to defeat Mega Altaria.

Here are the best choices of Pokemon, along with their Fast and Charged attacks to defeat Mega Altaria in Pokemon GO:

Mega Gengar: Lick + Sludge Bomb

Mega Gardevoir: Charm + Dazzling Gleam

Mega Aggron: Iron Tail + Heavy Slam

Mega Glailie: Frost Breath + Avalanch

With these counters, you will have a solid chance of beating Mega Altaria every time you fight against it in the game and therefore increases your chances of landing a Shiny Altaria in the game.

Poll : 0 votes