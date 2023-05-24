Pokemon GO Mega Altaria raid guide (May 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With the most recent set of content rotations that Niantic has released for Pokemon GO, Mega Altaria has returned to the role of being the mobile game's current Mega Raid Boss. As such, many trainers will take up arms and embrace the challenge of defeating this boss for the chance to add one to their collection.

Since Mega Evolved Pokemon like Mega Altaria are some of the most powerful in terms of their stat distributions, many players would benefit from formulating a strategy before queuing for its respective Raid Battle. Since Raid Battles give the Raid Boss an increase in base stats, these Mega Raids are some of the hardest challenges in the mobile title.

With all of the details that go into constructing a singular Pokemon Raid Boss, there are a lot of different ways to approach these types of encounters. Here's everything that players should know before they dive head-first into Pokemon GO's latest Mega Raid Battle.

Mega Altaria Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Mega Altaria as it appears in the animated trailer for Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every trainer should take into consideration when they start to gather information for a Raid Battle is the Raid Boss' elemental typing. In the case of Mega Altaria, it receives a new type combination (Dragon and Fairy) when it Mega Evolves.

This particular type combination leaves Mega Altaria vulnerable to Steel, Poison, Dragon, and Ice-type attacks. Since all of its attacks deal minimal damage to Steel-types, your team should largely consist of creatures belonging to this element. With this in mind, there are a bunch of great choices that you can bring to the fight.

For those wanting to bring a Mega Evolution to the Raid Battle in Pokemon GO, Mega Aggron is one of the best options. Thanks to its unmatched bulk and favorable type match-up, Mega Aggron can hold its own surprisingly well against this boss. The standard form of Aggron is a great counter to use for this fight as well.

Zacian is another great counter due to its high attack stat as well as its type advantage. However, this creature is incredibly hard to come across in Pokemon GO. As such, Galarian Rapidash and Granbull are great budget choices for Fairy-types. If you choose to use Fairy-types, they will resist Mega Altaria's Dragon-type attacks but not its Flying-type moves.

For those wanting to focus on using Steel-types, there are many great choices to pick from in Pokemon GO. Dialga, Metagross, and Melmetal are great for veteran players who have at least one of these creatures in their collection. However, for those newer to the game, Magnezone, Scizor, and Empoleon are equally viable options.

When it comes to the raid party size players should opt for, a team of six experienced players should be enough to easily take down this opponent. However, this number will fluctuate depending on the skill and experience of each participating player, as well as the creatures they use.

