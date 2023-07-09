Is Lanturn good in Pokemon GO PvP Retro Cup Great League Edition?

The Retro Cup has made an appearance in the latest rotation of theme-based cups in Pokemon GO's PvP scene. The Retro Cup began on July 6, 2023, and will continue for a week, ending on July 13, 2023. This corresponds with the 7th Anniversary Party in the game and will reward players thrice the regular amount of Stardust rewards for winning battles.

The Retro Cup in Pokemon GO is all about going back to the roots. This means only Pokemon with types introduced in Generation I of the main series games are allowed to participate in battles. This excludes all creatures with Steel, Dark, and Fairy as their primary or secondary typing.

This edition of the Retro Cup will have a maximum CP cap of 1500. In this context, players might be wondering if some of the staples of the Great League, such as Lanturn, will be any good right now.

Should you play Lanturn in Pokemon GO's Retro Cup - Great League Edition?

PvPoke ranks Lanturn as number 13 in the overall category and 12 in the Attacker category. Monsters from the latter can perform well in the format with or without shields to back them up as they combine strong, Fast Attacks with good resistance.

Being a Water and Electric-type Pokemon, it is resistant to Flying, Fire, Water, Ice, and Steel-type attacks. On the other hand, it takes extra damage from Ground and Grass-type attacks. This is a respectable type combination giving Lanturn resistance to some of the most common types in the format.

Lanturn also gets access to decent bulk thanks to its high Stamina and a bunch of spammy attacks. With a moveset consisting of Water and Electric-type attacks, it can take down some of the key Water and Flying-type tanks in the format, such as Mantine, Drifblim, Noctowl, Jellicent, and Walrein.

Considering all these things, it becomes a great choice in Pokemon GO's Retro Cup.

Best moveset for Lanturn in Pokemon GO's Retro Cup - Great League Edition

To be successful with any creature, you will want an optimal moveset. This consists of a Fast Attack that does high damage and generates energy quickly and a Charged Attack that does the most amount of damage for the least energy cost.

The best moveset for Lanturn, along with the damage dealt and energy generated/consumed by them, is as follows:

Fast Attack: Spark - 10.3 DPS - 12.9 EPS

Spark - 10.3 DPS - 12.9 EPS Charged Attack 1: Surf - 45.9 DPS - -29.4 EPS

Surf - 45.9 DPS - -29.4 EPS Charged Attack 2: Thunderbolt - 38.4 DPS - -20 EPS

Please note that for the Fast Attack, Charged Beam generates energy at a faster rate than Spark, but the latter is a more optimal because of the balance between DPS and EPS.

