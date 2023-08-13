Shiny World Championships 2023 Pikachu are glitching leaving Pokemon GO players unhappy 

Pokemon GO players are always on the hunt for the next best shiny creature. This time around, many trainers have found themselves in Yokohama, Japan, in search of a Shiny 2023 Pokemon World Championships Pikachu. There are a lot of Shiny variants of this pocket monster, each unique in its way. While some are common, others, like Shiny Pikachu Libre or the ones from Jeju Island in South Korea, are much more rare and exclusive.

New shiny creatures get trainers all over the world bubbling with excitement, but every new event comes with a slew of glitches. The Pokemon World Championships, even though it is the biggest Pokemon event, is no exception.

In this article, we will talk about a new glitch converting Shiny Pikachu, those caught during the event commemorating the 2023 Pokemon World Championships, into a normal one in Pokemon GO.

Niantic’s reply to the Shiny Worlds Pikachu not appearing shiny in Pokemon GO

While the 2023 Shiny Pokemon World Championships Pikachu is available globally, you will have a hard time coming across one in the wild. Even though you will find the Pikachu in raids, the shiny odds will not be boosted in any way. Owing to its extreme rarity, trainers will often go to any extent to add it to their collection.

This was the case with a trainer from New South Wales, Australia, who traveled to Yokohama to participate in the Pokemon Worlds Championship. While it is not just for the Shiny Pikachu, we can assume it was a significant influence.

Twitter user BrittA2211 is the trainer in the frame, and they recently caught a Shiny Worlds Pikachu at the 2023 Pokemon World Championships in Yokohama. But upon viewing the card of the said Pokemon, they realized that the color did not resemble that of a shiny.

They tweeted the following:

“Uhhh @NianticHelp why is my shiny #pokemonworlds pikachu decidedly Not Shiny?”

To this, Niantic replied:

“Thanks for sharing, Britt. We're aware of and looking into the issue where the Shiny World Championship 2023 Pikachu is not appearing in shiny color. Rest assured, if you see the shiny symbol, it should remain Shiny. We appreciate your patience while we're working on this. ^LN”

The folks at Niantic have acknowledged this issue in Pokemon GO which shows that Britt is not the only one who has faced this issue. The developer is known to dish out new content with a side of glitches that often take an entire season to get resolved.

The most obvious example in this regard is the release of the Routes features that caused outrage in the Pokemon GO player base. To get the new legendary creature, Zygarde, you will have to complete a mission where you need to “Follow a Route.” Unfortunately, people are unable to find any Routes that they can follow.

It is no surprise that Pokemon GO players are facing issues like Britt at such a big event, and it is highly doubtful that Niantic will compensate anyone for the inconvenience.