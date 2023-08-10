5 Pokemon GO players to look out for at World Championships 2023

If you have ever felt like testing your skills at Pokemon GO PvP, now is the time. The Pokemon World Championships is right around the corner and trainers all over the world are eagerly waiting for the event to kick off. This is the biggest annual event of the Pokemon franchise, and it is taking place in Yokohama, Japan. The Pokemon World Championships starts on August 11, 2023, and will end on August 13, 2023.

Every year, Pokemon Trainers from all around the world participate in the World Championships to test their skills. With over a hundred Pokemon GO trainers qualifying for the 2023 World Championships in Yokohama, the climb to the top is anything but easy.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best Pokemon GO trainers that you should keep an eye out for during the broadcast.

Top 5 Pokemon GO participants at the 2023 Pokemon World Championships

1) Zarddy representing Brazil

This talented Brazilian trainer is among the very few to have multiple regional championship titles to his name. By securing the fifth position at the 2022 Pokemon GO World Championships, Zarddy has gained plenty of recognition in the community, establishing himself as one of the strongest contenders not only in Brazil but all over the world.

His commendable performance with a Shadow Dragonite caught the eyes of a lot of players, and many went on to replicate his maneuvers in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

A few other noteworthy trainers from the Latin American region are Richi1409, JWNaldo, and IceCr15. These players are equally good as Zarddy, if not better.

2) ValiantVish representing Oceania

Being the smallest region to participate in the 2023 Pokemon World Championships, one would not expect any significant contribution from the players representing Oceania. That is far from the truth as ValiantVish, one of the better players representing Oceania, has been a prominent name in the Pokemon GO competitive scene.

He secured the 12th position at the 2022 World Championships. Besides this, ValiantVish has made a name for himself in numerous Pokemon tournaments in Oceania.

A few other players representing Oceania are RicFlareon, Yacobervitch, and SnioedBrah. These trainers have significant achievements when it comes to Pokemon GO PvP and they are definitely worth looking out for.

3) Paulasha97 representing Europe

Paulasha97 became the first European female regional champion as she dominated her way through the Torino Special Event. With a 90% win rate to her name, this trainer made a serious impact on the competitive scene.

Since her domination in June, many trainers have adapted to her playstyle. Her favorite critters to play with are Noctowl, Shadow Swampert, Registeel, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Medicham, and Sableye. With such a solid set of favored monsters, it is no wonder she smoked everyone.

A few other European players worthy of your time are 0EL1TE0, Inadequance, vaNNiii, Andriss, P4TOMAN, and Jonyoa.

4) CrescentAngels representing Asia

Securing the third position at the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, this trainer got a lot of heads turning. He made waves with his immaculate timing on his sacrificial swaps and though it is expected from one of the top players to be good at catching your opponent’s Charged moves, this player takes it to a whole another level!

A few other players worth watching from this region are IshikawayaBoy, Pokemitchy62, Yypon0xX1, and ROROI1230.

5) Wdage representing North America

Being on the hit list of numerous competitors, Wdage definitely feels the pressure with so many eyes on him. Though he had a rough start earlier this year, this trainer blew the competition out of the park with a massive win streak. He won two of the biggest tournaments in the history of Pokemon GO.

Wdage bagged the Hartford Regional Championship in May and NAIC a month later. He won every single best-of-three face-off without losing a single round, boasting a 20+ win streak in a row!

Safe to say he is one of the players to look out for during the 2023 Pokemon World Championships. ItsAXN and DailapCheurng are a couple of others to keep an eye out for from the North American region.