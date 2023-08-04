Pokemon Fantasy Team Campaign: Schedule, how to register, and more

Pokemon Fantasy Team is an exciting venture that Pokemon fans living in the United States of America can take up. With the Fantasy Team, you can use your knowledge about the Pokemon franchise to build a team and predict which critters will perform well in the Pokemon World Championships (PWC). If your predictions stand true, you will be awarded many exciting prizes.

The Pokemon World Championships will be held in Yokohama, Japan, this year. It is starting on August 11, 2023, and it will end on August 14, 2023. However, if you are just interested in the Fantasy Team, the registration portal has been open since August 1, 2023.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Pokemon Fantasy Team.

Who can participate in the Pokemon Fantasy Team?

Play Pokémon @playpokemon #PokemonWorlds



Build your teams for a chance to win amazing prizes: pic.twitter.com/r1slRldau4 Introducing Pokémon Fantasy Team, where Trainers build Pokémon TCG and Pokémon VGC teams based on eligible Pokémon TCG cards and Pokémon at the 2023 Pokémon World Championships!Build your teams for a chance to win amazing prizes: pkmn.news/FantasyTeam

You must fulfill the following criteria if you want to participate in the Fantasy team:

You must be a citizen of the United States of America.

of the United States of America. You must be of mature age, depending on which state you reside in.

depending on which state you reside in. Anyone connected directly or indirectly to The Pokemon Company will not be allowed to participate in the Fantasy Team or win any prizes.

How to sign up for the Pokemon Fantasy Team?

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



In this episode of Beyond the Pokédex, Spruce and Maple will teach you all about Pokédex entry 417 – the EleSquirrel Pokémon: Pachirisu!



pkmn.news/BTPPachirisu pic.twitter.com/FkESqCmQXF Did you know that Pachirisu is a World Championship winner?In this episode of Beyond the Pokédex, Spruce and Maple will teach you all about Pokédex entry 417 – the EleSquirrel Pokémon: Pachirisu!

In order to sign up for the Fantasy Team, you will have to do the following things:

Create a Pokemon Trainer Club (PTC) account by clicking on this link: https://join.pokemon.com

Once the site opens, enter the necessary details and click on Continue. You will receive a prompt asking if all the information is correct. Click on I am sure.

Enter the email address with which you want to create the PTC account and proceed to the next page.

Accept the terms and conditions and then enter a Screen name. This will be your gamer tag for the PTC.

Enter your username and password on the next page and click on Create Account.

As mentioned above, the registration portal has been open since August 1, 2023, and it will close on August 10, 2023, at 8 pm Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

How to build a team for the Pokemon Fantasy Team?

You can create up to two teams on the Fantasy Team page after registering and accepting the terms and conditions: one Pokemon TCG team made up of six cards and one Pokemon VG team made up of six critters. To claim the prizes, you only need to submit one team, although you can enter one in each category to increase your chances of winning.

What are the prizes for winning the Pokemon Fantasy Team?

Pokémon @Pokemon



The excitement continues at 2PM PT on Wednesday when we revisit the 2022 Indianapolis Regional VG Championships!



twitch.tv/pokemon

#WatchPokemon pic.twitter.com/G2BeqhRmHa Tune in now to catch episodes from Season 19 of #PokemonTheSeries The excitement continues at 2PM PT on Wednesday when we revisit the 2022 Indianapolis Regional VG Championships!

If your team wins, there are three categories of prizes:

A code for a Stretchy Form Tatsugiri that can be redeemed in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video game will be given to the first 10,000 registrants.

If you finish in the top 100 participants, you will receive a “Scarlet & Violet--Obsidian Flames Booster Display Box” and an “Umbreon Sitting Cuties Plush.”

If you are the winner of either category, you will receive a “jumbo Spheal Poke Plush” along with a “Scarlet & Violet--Obsidian Flames Booster Display Box” and an “Umbreon Sitting Cuties Plush.”

That brings us to the end of this guide. If you want to learn more about the Yokohama Tatsugiri code, you can read this article.