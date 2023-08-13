Pokemon GO Froakie Community Day August 2023: All Special Research tasks and rewards

Another iteration of the Pokemon GO Community Day is just around the corner, with trainers around the world getting the chance to encounter the Bubble Frog Pokemon in the spotlight. August 2023 Community Day will see Froakie appear frequently in the wild during the occasion. There will also be several event bonuses in play and a ticketed event-exclusive Special Research questline to complete.

The August 2023 Froakie Community Day event will take place in Pokemon GO on Sunday, August 13, 2023, beginning at 2 pm local time and continuing until 5 pm local time.

For the August 2023 Froakie Community Day, trainers can purchase a $1 ticket for the "A Bubble Disposition" event-exclusive Special Research.

How to complete Pokemon GO Froakie August 2023 Community Day Special Research: Tasks and rewards

Featured Pokemon at the upcoming Community Day August 2023 (Image via Niantic)

The available tasks and rewards for the upcoming occasion's event-exclusive Special Research questline are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Froakie Community Day (A Bubble Disposition) - Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Froakie - Froakie encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Froakie Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Froakie encounter, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO: Froakie Community Day (A Bubble Disposition) - Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Froakie - Froakie encounter

Evolve three Froakie - 30x Froakie Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Froakie encounter, 1x Star PIece

Pokemon GO: Froakie Community Day (A Bubble Disposition) - Step 3 of 4

Make three Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Froakie - Froakie encounter

Evolvee one Frogagier - 50x Froakie Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Frogadier encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Pokemon GO: Froakie Community Day (A Bubble Disposition) - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward - Froakie encounter

Claim Reward - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5000 XP, Greninja encounter, 3x Rare Candy

Froakie August 2023 Community Day infographics (Image via Niantic)

Apart from this, you will be able to enjoy the following event bonuses for the event:

3× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

2× Candy for catching Pokemon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day. [from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Trades will require 50% less Stardust. [from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

You will also be able to face Frogadier in 4-star Raid Battles from 5 pm local time to 10 pm local time. Successfully defeating the same will trigger Froakie to spawn around the specific gym for half an hour.