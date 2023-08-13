How to solo defeat Frogadier in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

With the Froakie Community Day in Pokemon GO about to kick off, players worldwide are gearing up for the highly-anticipated monthly event featuring the fan-favorite Water-type starter from the Kalos region. Coupled with this, they will have a plethora of bespoke content to look forward to, including the event-exclusive raids.

While some may be excited to challenge these new raids with their friends, the adventurous few may wonder if it's possible to complete them without assistance. Beginners may also wonder if this type of raid is ideal to dip their toes in.

How to counter Frogadier in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Frogadier (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite the higher star level, Frogadier is by no means a difficult boss for players to take on by themselves. The first step to taking on any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is identifying its elemental typing. Frogadier is a pure Water-type, which makes it weak against Electric and Grass.

Frogadier is not a fully evolved Pokemon, which means it does not possess stats on the same level as fully evolved creatures in the Three-Star Raid Battles. This makes the event raids incredibly accessible to newcomers as it allows for common and weaker creatures to participate.

Some of the best and most accessible counters to Frogadier in Pokemon GO include Leafeon, Venusaur, Roserade, Raichu, and Jolteon. Players looking to use Grass-types should be careful, as Frogadier can potentially have the Flying-type move, Aerial Ace. However, since it possesses a fairly low attack stat, this should not cause any issues.

Can Frogadier be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Frogadier as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, these raids don't carry Shiny Frogadier. However, since the event will present a much higher chance of finding a Shiny Froakie, players should have no problem finding this Pokemon, then evolving it into a Frogadier.

To do this, they will need to collect at least 25 Froakie candies. With three being given for every creature captured before applying bonuses, this should be no problem, given the high spawn rate of Froakie during the event. In addition, completing these Frogadier Four-Star raids during the Community Day event will boost Froakie spawn rates around the raid area

In summary, while Shiny Frogadier cannot be obtained through completing raids, players can find a Shiny Froakie and evolve it to get the former. After obtaining their Shiny Frogadier, they can evolve it into Greninja, known for having one of the best shiny forms in the franchise.