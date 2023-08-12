Best tips and tricks for Froakie Community Day in Pokemon GO

The next Community Day for Pokemon GO has been announced. Froakie, the Water-type starter from the Kalos region, is the spotlight creature for the month of August, and trainers are already preparing for the occasion. With the event just days away, you may be wondering how you can get the most value out of this monthly event.

For those looking to min-max their efficiency during the Spotlight Hour, knowing what items to bring and how to properly path can make a huge difference between finding and not finding a Shiny Pokemon. Here's everything you should know about the Froakie Community Day event in Pokemon GO.

How to prepare for the Froakie Community Day in Pokemon GO

Froakie as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Froakie will be spawning in much higher numbers than normal during the event, you will still want to ensure you can encounter as many as possible. To do this, you may need to influence your surroundings to increase the area's general spawn rate. The best way you can do this is by using Incenses and Lure Modules.

Incenses and Lure Modules can both be found in high volumes by spinning the photo disk located at every Pokestop or gym location. They can also be purchased in exchange for Pokecoins from Pokemon GO's in-game shop. Incenses attach to your avatar to increase spawn numbers, while Lure Modules attach to Pokestops and gyms to increase spawn numbers around those areas.

Finally, you will want to look at the weather conditions when you venture out for the upcoming Community Day. Much like the main series, the weather of a given area plays a key role when determining what creatures can spawn in Pokemon GO. Since Froakie is a pure Water-type, it has the highest chance of spawning in rainy weather.

What to watch out for during the Froakie Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Greninja as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Froakie will eventually evolve into Greninja. Like other Water-type starters that have had their Community Day events, Greninja will gain Hydro Cannon upon evolving during the event. In addition to Hydro Cannon, you can also obtain Water Shuriken, a new Fast Attack and Greninja's signature move, during the event.

Of course, following tradition, you will be able to purchase a special event ticket that will give you access to all sorts of tasks and quests that will eventually reward you with an encounter with Greninja. Although it is not required, this special research ticket is a great way to earn some bonus rewards to squeeze a little more content out of the monthly event in Pokemon GO.

Overall, this Community Day has got to be one of the best ones of 2023. It grants a creature two new moves, so hardcore fans will not want to miss it. You will also want to keep an eye out for a Shiny Froakie, as Greninja is known for having one of the best-looking shiny forms in the entire franchise.