Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

The World Champions 2023 Celebration event is in full swing in Pokemon GO, with trainers getting to encounter a wide variety of pocket monsters in the popular AR title. The occasion not only marks the ongoing annual tournament but also sees the debut of Passimian, Shiny Scraggy, and World Championships 2023 Pikachu in Niantic's mobile game. The event also provides trainers with a Timed Research questline, including branched choices.

The Pokemon World Championships 2023 Celebration event began on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10 am local time and is set to come to an end on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Meanwhile, the real-world World Championships 2023 tournament is being held in Yokohama, Japan, with Day 1 seeing plenty of octane plays.

How to complete Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards for the World Championships 2023 Celebration Timed Research are as follows:

2023 Pokemon World Championships - Step 1 of 1

Catch 5 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 1x Fast TM

Use 5 (Supereffective) Charged Attacks - 10x Great Ball

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Charged TM

Battle 5 times in the GO Battle League - 10x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 1x Elite Fast TM, World Championships 2023 Pikachu encounter

How to get Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration Timed Research

To get the World Championships 2023 Celebration Timed Research, players merely need to log in to the game before the event ends on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time. While it is a free questline, it needs to be completed and rewards redeemed before the conclusion of the event.

Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration Field Research: Tasks and rewards

The following event-specific Field Research tasks are available to be completed in-game for the occasion:

Catch 7 Pokemon - World Championships 2023 Pikachu encounter [shiny variant available]

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Magikarp encounter [shiny variant available], Spheal encounter [shiny variant available], or Wimpod encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Alolan Sandslash encounter or Galarian Zigzagoon encounter [shiny variant available]

Trade a Pokemon - Passimian encounter

Battle in the GO Battle League - 1000x Stardust

Other than catching Passimian from completing the aforementioned Field Research task, players can also come across it in 3-star Raids. With a little preparation, they can quickly dispatch off the debuting Pokemon and add it to their team.