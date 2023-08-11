How to solo defeat Passimian in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Pokemon GO is joining the competitive spirit with an event commemorating the Pokemon World Championships for 2023. From August 11, 2023, to August 15, 2023, trainers will be able to battle Passimian in 3-star raids as part of the creature's debut in the mobile title. While that's all well and good, some trainers are likely wondering if it's possible to defeat the Pocket Monster on their own without the backup of other players.

The good news is that the answer is a resounding yes. As a 3-star raid boss, Passimian should be quite easy to defeat solo, even if players don't have the best counters on hand to assist them in Pokemon GO.

However, for the best results, it doesn't hurt to examine just which creatures and moves in Pokemon GO do the best job when taking on a Passimian raid solo.

What are the best Pokemon to counter Passimian in Pokemon GO solo raids?

The good news for solo raiders in Pokemon GO is that Passimian is a mono Fighting-type opponent, so it shouldn't be difficult to counter. Trainers will want to bring high-IV, high-CP Fairy, Flying, or Psychic-type Pocket Monsters using moves of the same type to deal super effective damage to this raid boss.

Since Passimian's only a 3-star raid boss, it should be easier to solo comfortably as long as players are beating it in the elemental type matchup. However, some creatures are simply better than others at countering Passimian due to their base stats, and it doesn't hurt to examine a few of them.

Recommended solo raid picks to beat Passimian

Mewtwo

Alakazam

Latios

Latias

Metagross

Attack/Standard Forme Deoxys

Lunala

Gardevoir

Lugia

Hoopa Unbound

Galarian Articuno

Tapu Lele

Togekiss

Sylveon

Galarian Rapidash

Granbull

Staraptor

Moltres

Rayquaza

Honchkrow

Yveltal

Hisuian Braviary

Therian Tornadus

Noivern

What are the best moves to counter Passimian in Pokemon GO solo raids?

Much like the Pokemon counters to Passimian, Pokemon GO trainers will want to focus on using Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. When matched with a user of the same type, players will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus and deal additional damage. This is ideal for quickly and effectively beating Passimian and many other raid bosses solo.

Be that as it may, not every move is created equal, and some are much more beneficial in damage and energy generation. Since this is the case, players will want to use the attacks that deal high damage per second while allowing them to fire off as many Charged Moves as they can.

Recommended moves to beat Passimian solo in raids

Confusion

Psystrike

Psychic

Zen Headbutt

Psycho Boost

Peck

Wing Attack

Sky Attack

Brave Bird

Future Sight

Charm

Moonblast

Play Rough

Dazzling Gleam

Air Slash

Aerial Ace

Psyshock

With a full team of high-CP/IV counters in place with the moves outlined above, players should be able to defeat Passimian well before the raid timer counts down to zero.

Passimian may have gotten a boost to its base abilities as a raid boss, but as a 3-star opponent, this Fighting-type Pocket Monster is far from undefeatable.