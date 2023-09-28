5 best Sunshine Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

Pokemon GO players will soon witness the Sunshine Cup's return in the Great League. This special format of the Pokemon GO Battle League will start on Saturday, September 29, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). It will end a week later on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1 pm PT. Since this mode will be a part of the Great League, you will only be able to use creatures with a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or less.

Besides the Combat Power cap, you can only use Pocket Monsters that have one of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Fire

Grass

Ground

While you can use Fire-type monsters in this mode, Charizard will be banned as it would make the meta very stale; everyone would then build teams around this one Pokemon.

(Note: The teams mentioned in this article only reflect the writer’s point of view. Moves marked with ‘*’ are Legacy moves and you will need an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures.)

Top Sunshine Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Steelix, Pidgeot, and Gligar

Steelix, Pidgeot, and Gligar (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Steelix in the Lead

Pidgeot as the Safe Swap

Gligar as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Steelix Dragon Tail Breakin Swipe, Earthquake Pidgeot Wing Attack* Feather Dance, Brave Bird Gligar Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Dig

This is supposed to be the best team for the Sunshine Cup both on paper and in practice. However, you might run into an enemy who has Swampert in the lead. That will most definitely shut this team down.

You can potentially take down most teams using this line-up in the Sunshine Cup. Creatures like Gligar, Dubwool, Shadow Gligar, Vigoroth Swampert, Rufflet, Abomasnow, Pidgeot, Ninetales, and Steelix can easily be countered by this.

2) Rufflet, Pidgeot, and Gligar

Rugglet, Pidgeot, and Gligar (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Rufflet in the Lead

Pidgeot as the Safe Swap

Gligar as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Rufflet Wing Attack Brave Bird, Aerial Ace Pidgeot Wing Attack* Feather Dance, Brave Bird Gligar Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Dig

This is a triple-flier team. It will basically help you deal with the Swamperts that would otherwise go unchecked and lead you to fall flat on your face.

This team can help you deal with Gligar, Swampert, Dubwool, Shadow Gligar, Vigoroth, Ninetales, Shadow Swampert, and Steelix. However, you might have a hard time if the opponent has a Steelix in the Lead. If the Steelix is in the back as a Closer, you can answer it with a Gligar. So, you will have to properly align your matchups to get good results with this team.

You can easily counter critters like Gligar, Swampert, Dubwool, Shadow Gligar, Vigoroth, Swampert, Ninetales, Steelix, and Shadow Swampert.

3) Shadow Abomasnow, Pidgeot, and Swampert

Abomasnow, Pidgeot, and Swampert (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Abomasnow in the Lead

Pidgeot as the Safe Swap

Swampert as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice), Energy Ball Pidgeot Wing Attack* Feather Dance, Brave Bird Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon*, Sludge Wave

Swampert will be a great answer to people running Steelix on their team. Besides this, Vigoroth will be a bit annoying to deal with. But you will manage to get around this critter if you play your cards well in this format of the Pokemon GO Battle League.

If you run this team in the Sunshine Cup of the Pokemon GO Battle League, you will be able to beat creatures like Diggersby, Gligar, Shadow Gligar, Rufflet, Shadow Swampert, Vigoroth, Swampert, Ninetales, and Steelix.

4) Pidgeot, Blaziken, and Vigoroth

Pidgeot, Blaziken, and Vigoroth (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Pidgeot in the Lead

Blaziken as the Safe Swap

Vigoroth as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Vigoroth Counter Body Slam, Bulldoze Pidgeot Wing Attack* Feather Dance, Brave Bird Blaziken Counter Blaze Kick, Stone Edge*

This team might work with Rufflet in place of Pidgeot too. Blaziken and the flier duo is a must for the team in the Pokemon GO Battle League's Sunshine Cup.

You will have fun fighting against monsters like Diggersby, Abomasnow, Steelix, Miltank, Dubwool, Gligar, Shadow Gligar, Swampert, and Vigoroth.

5) Vigoroth, Pidgeot, and Noctowl

Pidgeot, Vigoroth, and Noctowl (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Vigoroth in the Lead

Pidgeot as the Safe Swap

Noctowl as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Vigoroth Counter Body Slam, Bulldoze Pidgeot Wing Attack* Feather Dance, Brave Bird Noctowl Wing Attack Sky Attack, Shadow Ball

Vigoroth with double fliers is a pretty decent team to help you climb some ranks on the leaderboard during the Sunshine Cup of the Pokemon GO Battle League.

The only problem with this team is if Pidgeot debuffs your Vigoroth in the Lead, it might be a tad bit annoying for you. But other than that, Vigoroth, Pidgeot, and Noctowl make a solid team for the Sunshine Cup in Pokemon GO.

You can beat creatures like Gligar, Dubwool, Shadow Gligar, Vigoroth, Swampert, Miltank, Abomasnow, Diggersby, Steelix, Shadow Swampert, and Galarian Stunfisk.