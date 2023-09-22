Best team for Genesect in Pokemon GO

Genesect, the mythical Bug-type Pocket Monster from Generation V, was featured in Pokemon GO’s five-star raids till a few days back. It recently got replaced by the three legendary beasts, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune from Johto. However, if you managed to catch a Genesect while it was in the raids, you might want to use it for your everyday battles in the game.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put Genesect in to see if you perform well in the GO Battle League.

Note: In the article, moves marked with '*' are Legacy moves and you must use an Elite TM to teach these to your creatures.

Best team for Genesect in Great League of Pokemon GO

Genesect's best team in the Great League of Pokemon GO ( Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

X-Scissor received a major buff in this season of the GO Battle League. This makes Genesect very viable in the current meta of the game. Genesect is a fairly frail Pokemon. So, you will have to team it up with bulky critters.

The best team for Genesect in the Great League:

Defense Deoxys as the Lead (Ranked at #36 with a rating of 89.2)

Umbreon as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #52 with a rating of 88.2)

Genesect as the Closer (Ranked at #177 with a rating of 81.5)

Attacks of all the critters in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Defense Forme Deoxys Counter Psycho BoostThunderbolt Umbreon Snarl Foul PlayLast Resort* Genesect Fury Cutter X-ScissorTechno Blast* (Normal)

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league like Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Shadow Swampert, Medicham, Azumarill, Lanturn, Lickitung, Defense Deoxys, Venusaur, Umbreon, and Shadow Alolan Ninetales.

Best team for Genesect in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Genesect's best team in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO ( Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Since the Combat Power (CP) cap in the Ultra League of the GO Battle League is 2,500, Genesect can spread its arms a bit more in this format of PvP battles.

The best team for Genesect in the Ultra League:

Genesect as the Lead (Ranked at #86 with a rating of 85)

Ampharos as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #213 with a rating of 78.4)

Regirock as the Closer (Ranked at #5 with a rating of 93.6)

Attacks of all the critters in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Genesect Fury Cutter X-ScissorTechno Blast* (Chill) Ampharos Volt Switch Brutal SwingTrailblaze Regirock Lock On Stone EdgeFocus Blast

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league like Cresselia, Alolan Muk, Trevenant, Obstagoon, Charizard, Walrein, Jellicent, and Altered Giratina.

Best team for Genesect in Master League of Pokemon GO

Genesect's best team in the Master League of Pokemon GO ( Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

A level 50 Genesect with X-Scissor as the shield-baiting Charged move can be a menace in the open Master League.

The best team for Genesect in the Master League:

Altered Forme Giratina as the Lead (Ranked at #3 with a rating of 94.6)

Xerneas as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #6 with a rating of 93)

Chill Genesect as the Closer (Ranked at #13 with a rating of 90.3)

Attacks of all the critters in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Altered Forme Giratina Shadow Claw Ominous WindShadow Ball Xerneas Geomancy* Close CombatMoonblast Genesect Fury Cutter X-ScissorTechno Blast* (Chill)

This team will win you battles against some of the top meta critters in this league of Pokemon GO, like Hero Forme Zacian, Mewtwo, Metagross, Origin Forme Giratina, Dragonite, Togekiss, and Lugia.

With the recent buff to X-Scissor, you will see a lot of Bug-type critters bouncing back into the GO Battle League meta.

Being a mythical critter, one would expect Genesect to come packed with a lot of utility, and this creature does not fail to deliver. With its unique Charged move, Techno Blast, you can surely have a lot of fun, provided you get to land them on your enemies.