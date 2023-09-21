Pokemon

Best team for Suicune in Pokemon GO

Suicune's best team in the GO Battle League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO is bringing back the legendary beast trio to Pokemon GO. Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will be hitting all 5-star legendary raids in Pokemon GO from September 23, 2023, through Friday, October 6, 2023. The feline legendary creatures originate from the region of Johto, and you do not want to miss an opportunity to add them to your collection.

Among the three beasts that you will encounter, Suicune will be of the Water typing variant. In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you build for Suicune.

Best team for Suicune in Great League of Pokemon GO

Suicune's best team in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Suicune performs pretty well in the Great League of the GO Battle League. Since it is a bulky critter with a Water elemental typing, Suicune is able to make a significant splash in the current meta of the Battle League.

The best team for Suicune in the Great League:

  • Lucario is the Lead (Ranked at #120 with a rating of 84.4)
  • Golbat as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #71 with a rating of 87.2)
  • Suicune as the Closer (Ranked at #677 with a rating of 64.9)

Attacks of each critter in this team

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
LucarioCounter
Power-Up Punch
Shadow Ball
GolbatWing AttackPoison Fang
Shadow Ball
GreninjaSnarlBubble Beam
Hydro Pump

Statistics

Lucario

  • Attack: 145.7
  • Defense: 95.5
  • Stamina: 110

Golbat

  • Attack: 118.7
  • Defense: 113.6
  • Stamina: 140

Suicune

  • Attack: 107.4
  • Defense: 141.9
  • Stamina: 137

Rank 1 PvP IVs and CPs for the Great League:

Lucario- 1500 CP

  • Attack: 1
  • Defense: 15
  • Stamina: 15

Golbat- 1500 CP

  • Attack: 0
  • Defense: 15
  • Stamina: 15

Suicune- 1500 CP

  • Attack: 1
  • Defense: 15
  • Stamina: 14

Key wins of this team

Lucario

  • Registeel
  • Shadow Alolan Ninetales
  • Umbreon
  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Lickitung

Golbat

  • Venusaur
  • Medicham
  • Swampert
  • Shadow Swampert
  • Azumarill

Suicune

  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Shadow Gligar
  • Shadow Alolan Ninetales
  • Swampert
  • Shadow Swampert

Key losses of this team

Lucario

  • Medicham
  • Shadow Gligar
  • Swampert
  • Lanturn
  • Azumarill

Golbat

  • Lanturn
  • Registeel
  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Lickitung
  • Shadow Gligar

Suicune

  • Medicham
  • Lickitung
  • Registeel
  • Umbreon
  • Quagsire

Best team for Suicune in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Suicune's best team in the Ultra League in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Since the Combat Power (CP) cap of Pocket Monsters in the Ultra League format of Pokemon GO PvP is 1,500, Suicune will have a little more bulk to play around with.

More bulk will let you reach more Charged moves, which will give you a higher chance of baiting shields out of your enemies.

The best team for Suicune in the Ultra League:

  • Suicune as the Lead (Ranked at #431 with a rating of 68.9)
  • Scizor as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #206 with a rating of 78.7)
  • Cobalion as the Closer (Ranked at #3 with a rating of 94.9)

Attacks of each critter in this team

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
SuicuneSnarlBubble Beam
Ice Beam
ScizorFury CutterNight Slash
X-Scissor
CobalionDouble KickSacred Sword
Stone Edge

Statistics

Suicune

  • Attack: 136.8
  • Defense: 185.2
  • Stamina: 178

Scizor

  • Attack: 178.5
  • Defense: 142.5
  • Stamina: 137

Cobalion

  • Attack: 173.9
  • Defense: 205
  • Stamina: 188

Rank 1 PvP IVs and CPs for the Ultra League

Suicune- 2,500 CP

  • Attack: 2
  • Defense: 15
  • Stamina: 14

Scizor- 2,499 CP

  • Attack: 0
  • Defense: 15
  • Stamina: 15

Cobalion- 2,499 CP

  • Attack: 1
  • Defense: 15
  • Stamina: 12

Key wins for this team

Suicune

  • Trevenant
  • Charizard
  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Altered Forme Giratina
  • Walrein

Scizor

  • Alolan Ninetales
  • Cresselia
  • Alolan Muk
  • Walrein
  • Obstagoon

Cobalion

  • Walrein
  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Obstagoon
  • Alolan Muk
  • Alolan Ninetales

Key losses for this team

Suicune

  • Cresselia
  • Cobalion
  • Swampert
  • Obstagoon
  • Tapu Fini

Scizor

  • Charizard
  • Swampert
  • Tapu Fini
  • Jellicent
  • Trevenant

Cobalion

  • Charizard
  • Swampert
  • Altered Forme Giratina
  • Cresselia
  • Tapu Fini

Best team for Suicune in Master League of Pokemon GO

Suicune's best team in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Suicune can reach a maximum CP of 3,372 at level 50. Since the open Master League does not have any CP limit, you will face some struggles while going against the bulkier creatures that boast a significantly larger CP.

We have still built a team that will give you a decent run if you want to use Suicune in the Master League of Pokemon GO.

The best team for Suicune in the Master League:

  • Regigigas as the Lead (Ranked at #5 with a rating of 93.1)
  • Suicune as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #158 with a rating of 69.7)
  • Blissey as the Closer (Ranked at #444 with a rating of 47.3)

Attacks of every critter in this team

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
RegigigasGeomancy*Close Combat
Moonblast
SuicuneSnarlIce Beam
Hydro Pump
BlisseyZen HeadbuttPsychic
Hyper Beam

Statistics

Regigigas

  • Attack: 253.7
  • Defense: 189
  • Stamina: 198

Suicune

  • Attack: 163.8
  • Defense: 210
  • Stamina: 201

Blissey

  • Attack: 121
  • Defense: 154.6
  • Stamina: 429

Rank 1 PvP IVs and CPs for the Master League

Regigigas- 4,913 CP

  • Attack: 15
  • Defense: 15
  • Stamina: 15

Suicune - 3,372 CP

  • Attack: 15
  • Defense: 15
  • Stamina: 15

Blissey- 3,117 CP

  • Attack: 15
  • Defense: 15
  • Stamina: 15

Key wins for this team

Regigigas

  • Origin Forme Giratina
  • Rayquaza
  • Garchomp
  • Togekiss
  • Sylveon

Suicune

  • Excadrill
  • Mamoswine
  • Togekiss
  • Origin Forme Giratina
  • Groudon

Blissey

  • Gengar
  • Sneasler
  • Roserade
  • Golisopod
  • Origin Forme Giratina

Key losses for this team

Regigigas

  • Mewtwo
  • Dialga
  • Gyarados
  • Hero Forme Zacian
  • Dragonite

Suicune

  • Dialga
  • Mewtwo
  • Gyarados
  • Garchomp
  • Metagross

Blissey

  • Mewtwo
  • Dialga
  • Garchomp
  • Hero Forme Zacian
  • Gyarados

Since Suicune will not have a lot of bulk, you will have to rely on the other two critters to sponge your enemy’s attacks. In fact, it's crucial for shield-baiting.

With cheap Charged moves like Ice Beam, Suicune can deceive your opponent and make them give up shields. This, in turn, will land you in a good spot with a decent shield advantage in your battles in the Master League of Pokemon GO.

