Best team for Suicune in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is bringing back the legendary beast trio to Pokemon GO. Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will be hitting all 5-star legendary raids in Pokemon GO from September 23, 2023, through Friday, October 6, 2023. The feline legendary creatures originate from the region of Johto, and you do not want to miss an opportunity to add them to your collection.
Among the three beasts that you will encounter, Suicune will be of the Water typing variant. In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you build for Suicune.
Best team for Suicune in Great League of Pokemon GO
Suicune performs pretty well in the Great League of the GO Battle League. Since it is a bulky critter with a Water elemental typing, Suicune is able to make a significant splash in the current meta of the Battle League.
The best team for Suicune in the Great League:
- Lucario is the Lead (Ranked at #120 with a rating of 84.4)
- Golbat as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #71 with a rating of 87.2)
- Suicune as the Closer (Ranked at #677 with a rating of 64.9)
Attacks of each critter in this team
Statistics
Lucario
- Attack: 145.7
- Defense: 95.5
- Stamina: 110
Golbat
- Attack: 118.7
- Defense: 113.6
- Stamina: 140
Suicune
- Attack: 107.4
- Defense: 141.9
- Stamina: 137
Rank 1 PvP IVs and CPs for the Great League:
Lucario- 1500 CP
- Attack: 1
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 15
Golbat- 1500 CP
- Attack: 0
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 15
Suicune- 1500 CP
- Attack: 1
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 14
Key wins of this team
Lucario
- Registeel
- Shadow Alolan Ninetales
- Umbreon
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Lickitung
Golbat
- Venusaur
- Medicham
- Swampert
- Shadow Swampert
- Azumarill
Suicune
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Shadow Gligar
- Shadow Alolan Ninetales
- Swampert
- Shadow Swampert
Key losses of this team
Lucario
- Medicham
- Shadow Gligar
- Swampert
- Lanturn
- Azumarill
Golbat
- Lanturn
- Registeel
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Lickitung
- Shadow Gligar
Suicune
- Medicham
- Lickitung
- Registeel
- Umbreon
- Quagsire
Best team for Suicune in Ultra League of Pokemon GO
Since the Combat Power (CP) cap of Pocket Monsters in the Ultra League format of Pokemon GO PvP is 1,500, Suicune will have a little more bulk to play around with.
More bulk will let you reach more Charged moves, which will give you a higher chance of baiting shields out of your enemies.
The best team for Suicune in the Ultra League:
- Suicune as the Lead (Ranked at #431 with a rating of 68.9)
- Scizor as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #206 with a rating of 78.7)
- Cobalion as the Closer (Ranked at #3 with a rating of 94.9)
Attacks of each critter in this team
Statistics
Suicune
- Attack: 136.8
- Defense: 185.2
- Stamina: 178
Scizor
- Attack: 178.5
- Defense: 142.5
- Stamina: 137
Cobalion
- Attack: 173.9
- Defense: 205
- Stamina: 188
Rank 1 PvP IVs and CPs for the Ultra League
Suicune- 2,500 CP
- Attack: 2
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 14
Scizor- 2,499 CP
- Attack: 0
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 15
Cobalion- 2,499 CP
- Attack: 1
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 12
Key wins for this team
Suicune
- Trevenant
- Charizard
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Walrein
Scizor
- Alolan Ninetales
- Cresselia
- Alolan Muk
- Walrein
- Obstagoon
Cobalion
- Walrein
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Obstagoon
- Alolan Muk
- Alolan Ninetales
Key losses for this team
Suicune
- Cresselia
- Cobalion
- Swampert
- Obstagoon
- Tapu Fini
Scizor
- Charizard
- Swampert
- Tapu Fini
- Jellicent
- Trevenant
Cobalion
- Charizard
- Swampert
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Cresselia
- Tapu Fini
Best team for Suicune in Master League of Pokemon GO
Suicune can reach a maximum CP of 3,372 at level 50. Since the open Master League does not have any CP limit, you will face some struggles while going against the bulkier creatures that boast a significantly larger CP.
We have still built a team that will give you a decent run if you want to use Suicune in the Master League of Pokemon GO.
The best team for Suicune in the Master League:
- Regigigas as the Lead (Ranked at #5 with a rating of 93.1)
- Suicune as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #158 with a rating of 69.7)
- Blissey as the Closer (Ranked at #444 with a rating of 47.3)
Attacks of every critter in this team
Statistics
Regigigas
- Attack: 253.7
- Defense: 189
- Stamina: 198
Suicune
- Attack: 163.8
- Defense: 210
- Stamina: 201
Blissey
- Attack: 121
- Defense: 154.6
- Stamina: 429
Rank 1 PvP IVs and CPs for the Master League
Regigigas- 4,913 CP
- Attack: 15
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 15
Suicune - 3,372 CP
- Attack: 15
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 15
Blissey- 3,117 CP
- Attack: 15
- Defense: 15
- Stamina: 15
Key wins for this team
Regigigas
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Rayquaza
- Garchomp
- Togekiss
- Sylveon
Suicune
- Excadrill
- Mamoswine
- Togekiss
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Groudon
Blissey
- Gengar
- Sneasler
- Roserade
- Golisopod
- Origin Forme Giratina
Key losses for this team
Regigigas
- Mewtwo
- Dialga
- Gyarados
- Hero Forme Zacian
- Dragonite
Suicune
- Dialga
- Mewtwo
- Gyarados
- Garchomp
- Metagross
Blissey
- Mewtwo
- Dialga
- Garchomp
- Hero Forme Zacian
- Gyarados
Since Suicune will not have a lot of bulk, you will have to rely on the other two critters to sponge your enemy’s attacks. In fact, it's crucial for shield-baiting.
With cheap Charged moves like Ice Beam, Suicune can deceive your opponent and make them give up shields. This, in turn, will land you in a good spot with a decent shield advantage in your battles in the Master League of Pokemon GO.