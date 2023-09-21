Best team for Suicune in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is bringing back the legendary beast trio to Pokemon GO. Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will be hitting all 5-star legendary raids in Pokemon GO from September 23, 2023, through Friday, October 6, 2023. The feline legendary creatures originate from the region of Johto, and you do not want to miss an opportunity to add them to your collection.

Among the three beasts that you will encounter, Suicune will be of the Water typing variant. In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you build for Suicune.

Best team for Suicune in Great League of Pokemon GO

Suicune's best team in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Suicune performs pretty well in the Great League of the GO Battle League. Since it is a bulky critter with a Water elemental typing, Suicune is able to make a significant splash in the current meta of the Battle League.

The best team for Suicune in the Great League:

Lucario is the Lead (Ranked at #120 with a rating of 84.4)

Golbat as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #71 with a rating of 87.2)

Suicune as the Closer (Ranked at #677 with a rating of 64.9)

Attacks of each critter in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Lucario Counter Power-Up Punch Shadow Ball Golbat Wing Attack Poison Fang Shadow Ball Greninja Snarl Bubble Beam Hydro Pump

Statistics

Lucario

Attack : 145.7

: 145.7 Defense : 95.5

: 95.5 Stamina: 110

Golbat

Attack : 118.7

: 118.7 Defense : 113.6

: 113.6 Stamina: 140

Suicune

Attack : 107.4

: 107.4 Defense : 141.9

: 141.9 Stamina: 137

Rank 1 PvP IVs and CPs for the Great League:

Lucario- 1500 CP

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Golbat- 1500 CP

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Suicune- 1500 CP

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 14

Key wins of this team

Lucario

Registeel

Shadow Alolan Ninetales

Umbreon

Galarian Stunfisk

Lickitung

Golbat

Venusaur

Medicham

Swampert

Shadow Swampert

Azumarill

Suicune

Galarian Stunfisk

Shadow Gligar

Shadow Alolan Ninetales

Swampert

Shadow Swampert

Key losses of this team

Lucario

Medicham

Shadow Gligar

Swampert

Lanturn

Azumarill

Golbat

Lanturn

Registeel

Galarian Stunfisk

Lickitung

Shadow Gligar

Suicune

Medicham

Lickitung

Registeel

Umbreon

Quagsire

Best team for Suicune in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Suicune's best team in the Ultra League in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Since the Combat Power (CP) cap of Pocket Monsters in the Ultra League format of Pokemon GO PvP is 1,500, Suicune will have a little more bulk to play around with.

More bulk will let you reach more Charged moves, which will give you a higher chance of baiting shields out of your enemies.

The best team for Suicune in the Ultra League:

Suicune as the Lead (Ranked at #431 with a rating of 68.9)

Scizor as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #206 with a rating of 78.7)

Cobalion as the Closer (Ranked at #3 with a rating of 94.9)

Attacks of each critter in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Suicune Snarl Bubble Beam Ice Beam Scizor Fury Cutter Night Slash X-Scissor Cobalion Double Kick Sacred Sword Stone Edge

Statistics

Suicune

Attack : 136.8

: 136.8 Defense : 185.2

: 185.2 Stamina: 178

Scizor

Attack : 178.5

: 178.5 Defense : 142.5

: 142.5 Stamina: 137

Cobalion

Attack : 173.9

: 173.9 Defense : 205

: 205 Stamina: 188

Rank 1 PvP IVs and CPs for the Ultra League

Suicune- 2,500 CP

Attack : 2

: 2 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 14

Scizor- 2,499 CP

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Cobalion- 2,499 CP

Attack: 1

Defense: 15

Stamina: 12

Key wins for this team

Suicune

Trevenant

Charizard

Galarian Stunfisk

Altered Forme Giratina

Walrein

Scizor

Alolan Ninetales

Cresselia

Alolan Muk

Walrein

Obstagoon

Cobalion

Walrein

Galarian Stunfisk

Obstagoon

Alolan Muk

Alolan Ninetales

Key losses for this team

Suicune

Cresselia

Cobalion

Swampert

Obstagoon

Tapu Fini

Scizor

Charizard

Swampert

Tapu Fini

Jellicent

Trevenant

Cobalion

Charizard

Swampert

Altered Forme Giratina

Cresselia

Tapu Fini

Best team for Suicune in Master League of Pokemon GO

Suicune's best team in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Suicune can reach a maximum CP of 3,372 at level 50. Since the open Master League does not have any CP limit, you will face some struggles while going against the bulkier creatures that boast a significantly larger CP.

We have still built a team that will give you a decent run if you want to use Suicune in the Master League of Pokemon GO.

The best team for Suicune in the Master League:

Regigigas as the Lead (Ranked at #5 with a rating of 93.1)

Suicune as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #158 with a rating of 69.7)

Blissey as the Closer (Ranked at #444 with a rating of 47.3)

Attacks of every critter in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Regigigas Geomancy* Close Combat Moonblast Suicune Snarl Ice Beam Hydro Pump Blissey Zen Headbutt Psychic Hyper Beam

Statistics

Regigigas

Attack : 253.7

: 253.7 Defense : 189

: 189 Stamina: 198

Suicune

Attack : 163.8

: 163.8 Defense : 210

: 210 Stamina: 201

Blissey

Attack : 121

: 121 Defense : 154.6

: 154.6 Stamina: 429

Rank 1 PvP IVs and CPs for the Master League

Regigigas- 4,913 CP

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Suicune - 3,372 CP

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Blissey- 3,117 CP

Attack : 15

: 15 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Key wins for this team

Regigigas

Origin Forme Giratina

Rayquaza

Garchomp

Togekiss

Sylveon

Suicune

Excadrill

Mamoswine

Togekiss

Origin Forme Giratina

Groudon

Blissey

Gengar

Sneasler

Roserade

Golisopod

Origin Forme Giratina

Key losses for this team

Regigigas

Mewtwo

Dialga

Gyarados

Hero Forme Zacian

Dragonite

Suicune

Dialga

Mewtwo

Gyarados

Garchomp

Metagross

Blissey

Mewtwo

Dialga

Garchomp

Hero Forme Zacian

Gyarados

Since Suicune will not have a lot of bulk, you will have to rely on the other two critters to sponge your enemy’s attacks. In fact, it's crucial for shield-baiting.

With cheap Charged moves like Ice Beam, Suicune can deceive your opponent and make them give up shields. This, in turn, will land you in a good spot with a decent shield advantage in your battles in the Master League of Pokemon GO.