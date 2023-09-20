Pokemon GO Raikou raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Raikou is set to return to 5-star legendary raids in Pokemon GO. This tiger-like legendary Pocket Monster will be available in the aforementioned raids from Saturday, September 23, 2023, 10 am local time through Friday, October 6, 2023, 10 am local time. You can also find Raikou in 5-star raids during the raid hours on September 27, 2023, and October 4, 2023, between 6 pm and 7 pm local time.

In this article, we review the best counters that you can use against Raikou. By the end of this article, you will know everything about this Pokemon as a raid boss in the game.

What are the best monsters to counter Raikou in Pokemon GO?

Being a mono Electric-type critter, Raikou is vulnerable to only one elemental typing in the game. The typings that work best against it are as follows:

Ground

Raikou is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Flying

Steel

Recommended counters to beat Raikou in raids

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Garchomp

Therian Forme Landorus

Excadrill

Mega Gengar

Incarnate Forme Landorus

Landorus

Primal Groudon

Groudon

Krookodile

Mega Beedrill

Mega Venusaur

Mega Aerodactyl

Golurk

Mega Steelix

Mega Gyarados

Mamoswine

Mega Absol

Flygon

Donphan

Mega Lopunny

Haxorus

Regigigas

Mewtwo

What are the best moves to use against Raikou in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Raikou is vulnerable to Ground-type critters. As a result, you should use creatures with the following moves against Raikou:

Fast moves

Mud Shot

Mud Slap

Rock Throw

Snarl

Poison Jab

Vine Whip

Bite

Pound

Thunder Fang

Hidden Power

Dragon Tail

Charged moves

Earth Power

Precipice Blades

Drill Run

Earthquake

Foul Play

Frenzy Plant

Hydro Cannon

Hyper Beam

Payback

Psystrike

Weather Ball

Giga Impact

Raikou’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Raikou comes with the following moves:

Fast moves

Thunder Shock

Volt Switch

Charged moves

Thunder

Wild Charge

Thunderbolt

Shadow Bolt

Catch Raikou's Combat Power (CP) in Pokemon GO

Raikou will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted : 2,361 CP to 2,466 CP at level 25 under Rainy conditions.

: 2,361 CP to 2,466 CP at level 25 under Rainy conditions. Non-weather boosted: 1,889 CP to 1,972 CP at level 20.

How to catch Raikou in Pokemon GO

Raikou will have a CP of 45,435, the highest out of the three legendary cat raid bosses. You might not have the necessary number of players to take down this critter if you live in a rural area or in a city that has a dearth of people playing this game.

Ideally, you should have at least three to five high-level trainers in your raid party to successfully defeat Raikou. However, if you cannot find anyone and your last resort is a solo raid, you can defeat it by yourself. While it will be a far cry from an easy boss raid, you can take down Raikou if you have high-level powerful counters, as mentioned above.

Shiny Raikou in Pokemon GO

Read this article to learn about Shiny Raikou and how to catch this rare shiny cat in GO.