Pokemon GO Raikou raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Raikou is set to return to 5-star legendary raids in Pokemon GO. This tiger-like legendary Pocket Monster will be available in the aforementioned raids from Saturday, September 23, 2023, 10 am local time through Friday, October 6, 2023, 10 am local time. You can also find Raikou in 5-star raids during the raid hours on September 27, 2023, and October 4, 2023, between 6 pm and 7 pm local time.
In this article, we review the best counters that you can use against Raikou. By the end of this article, you will know everything about this Pokemon as a raid boss in the game.
What are the best monsters to counter Raikou in Pokemon GO?
Being a mono Electric-type critter, Raikou is vulnerable to only one elemental typing in the game. The typings that work best against it are as follows:
- Ground
Raikou is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Electric
- Flying
- Steel
Recommended counters to beat Raikou in raids
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Garchomp
- Therian Forme Landorus
- Excadrill
- Mega Gengar
- Incarnate Forme Landorus
- Landorus
- Primal Groudon
- Groudon
- Krookodile
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Golurk
- Mega Steelix
- Mega Gyarados
- Mamoswine
- Mega Absol
- Flygon
- Donphan
- Mega Lopunny
- Haxorus
- Regigigas
- Mewtwo
What are the best moves to use against Raikou in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Raikou is vulnerable to Ground-type critters. As a result, you should use creatures with the following moves against Raikou:
Fast moves
- Mud Shot
- Mud Slap
- Rock Throw
- Snarl
- Poison Jab
- Vine Whip
- Bite
- Pound
- Thunder Fang
- Hidden Power
- Dragon Tail
Charged moves
- Earth Power
- Precipice Blades
- Drill Run
- Earthquake
- Foul Play
- Frenzy Plant
- Hydro Cannon
- Hyper Beam
- Payback
- Psystrike
- Weather Ball
- Giga Impact
Raikou’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Raikou comes with the following moves:
Fast moves
- Thunder Shock
- Volt Switch
Charged moves
- Thunder
- Wild Charge
- Thunderbolt
- Shadow Bolt
Catch Raikou's Combat Power (CP) in Pokemon GO
Raikou will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,361 CP to 2,466 CP at level 25 under Rainy conditions.
- Non-weather boosted: 1,889 CP to 1,972 CP at level 20.
How to catch Raikou in Pokemon GO
Raikou will have a CP of 45,435, the highest out of the three legendary cat raid bosses. You might not have the necessary number of players to take down this critter if you live in a rural area or in a city that has a dearth of people playing this game.
Ideally, you should have at least three to five high-level trainers in your raid party to successfully defeat Raikou. However, if you cannot find anyone and your last resort is a solo raid, you can defeat it by yourself. While it will be a far cry from an easy boss raid, you can take down Raikou if you have high-level powerful counters, as mentioned above.
Shiny Raikou in Pokemon GO
