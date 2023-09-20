Pokemon GO Entei raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The legendary cat (yes, not dogs) trio from the Johto region, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, will appear in 5-star raids of Pokemon GO. From Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 10 am local time to Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10 am local time, you can take part in these raids.

These monsters each stand for the three elements of fire, water, and electricity. Entei is a legendary Fire-type monster among them.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters that you can use against Entei. We will also walk you through the moveset of this legendary Pocket Monster to help you strategize your raid accordingly.

What are the best monsters to counter Entei in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Being a mono Fire-type critter, Entei is vulnerable to three elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against Entei are as follows:

Ground

Rock

Water

Entei is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Steel

Recommended counters to beat Entei in raids:

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Mega Swampert

Mega Gyarados

Mega Diancie

Mega Rayquaza

Kyogre

Mega Tyranitar

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Kingler

Shadow Swampert

Groudon

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Gyarados

Shadow Feraligatr

Mega Aerodactyl

What are the best moves to beat Entei in Pokemon GO raids

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Entei is vulnerable to Water-, Ground-, and Rock-type critters. As a result, you should use creatures with the following moves against it:

Fast moves:

Waterfall

Mud Shot

Water Gun

Dragon Tail

Mud Slap

Smack Down

Rock Throw

Bubble

Water Gun

Charged moves:

Origin Pulse

Precipice Blades

Hydro Cannon

Dragon Ascent

Rock Wrecker

Hydro Pump

Earthquake

High HJorsepower

Crabhammer

Stone Edge

Meteor Beam

Entei’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Entei comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Fire Spin

Fire Fang

Charged moves:

Overheat

Fire Blast

Flamethrower

Iron Head

Flame Charge

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Entei in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Entei will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted : 2,375 CP to 2,480 CP at level 25 under Sunny conditions.

: 2,375 CP to 2,480 CP at level 25 under Sunny conditions. Non-weather boosted: 1,900 CP to 1,984 CP at level 20

How to catch Entei in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Entei will have a CP of 41,758. So, if you live in a rural area, it might become hard for you to take down this legendary monster without a group of raid mates to help you out.

While it is recommended that you battle this raid boss in a group of two to five high-level trainers, you can defeat it by yourself if you have powerful Entei counters in your raid roster.

If you live in a rural area, you might have a lot of people who play this game. In such scenarios, if you have critters above level 40 that counter Entei, you might be able to defeat Entei in 5-star raids. It will be a tight squeeze, but if you play your cards well, you should succeed.

Shiny Entei in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Yes. It does exist. Learn more about Shiny Entei and how to catch this rare critter in GO.