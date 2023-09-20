Pokemon GO Entei raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The legendary cat (yes, not dogs) trio from the Johto region, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, will appear in 5-star raids of Pokemon GO. From Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 10 am local time to Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10 am local time, you can take part in these raids.
These monsters each stand for the three elements of fire, water, and electricity. Entei is a legendary Fire-type monster among them.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters that you can use against Entei. We will also walk you through the moveset of this legendary Pocket Monster to help you strategize your raid accordingly.
What are the best monsters to counter Entei in Pokemon GO
Being a mono Fire-type critter, Entei is vulnerable to three elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against Entei are as follows:
- Ground
- Rock
- Water
Entei is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fairy
- Fire
- Grass
- Ice
- Steel
Recommended counters to beat Entei in raids:
- Primal Kyogre
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Rayquaza
- Kyogre
- Mega Tyranitar
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Kingler
- Shadow Swampert
- Groudon
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Shadow Gyarados
- Shadow Feraligatr
- Mega Aerodactyl
What are the best moves to beat Entei in Pokemon GO raids
As mentioned earlier, Entei is vulnerable to Water-, Ground-, and Rock-type critters. As a result, you should use creatures with the following moves against it:
Fast moves:
- Waterfall
- Mud Shot
- Water Gun
- Dragon Tail
- Mud Slap
- Smack Down
- Rock Throw
- Bubble
- Water Gun
Charged moves:
- Origin Pulse
- Precipice Blades
- Hydro Cannon
- Dragon Ascent
- Rock Wrecker
- Hydro Pump
- Earthquake
- High HJorsepower
- Crabhammer
- Stone Edge
- Meteor Beam
Entei’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Entei comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Fire Spin
- Fire Fang
Charged moves:
- Overheat
- Fire Blast
- Flamethrower
- Iron Head
- Flame Charge
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Entei in Pokemon GO
Entei will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,375 CP to 2,480 CP at level 25 under Sunny conditions.
- Non-weather boosted: 1,900 CP to 1,984 CP at level 20
How to catch Entei in Pokemon GO
Entei will have a CP of 41,758. So, if you live in a rural area, it might become hard for you to take down this legendary monster without a group of raid mates to help you out.
While it is recommended that you battle this raid boss in a group of two to five high-level trainers, you can defeat it by yourself if you have powerful Entei counters in your raid roster.
If you live in a rural area, you might have a lot of people who play this game. In such scenarios, if you have critters above level 40 that counter Entei, you might be able to defeat Entei in 5-star raids. It will be a tight squeeze, but if you play your cards well, you should succeed.
Shiny Entei in Pokemon GO
Yes. It does exist. Learn more about Shiny Entei and how to catch this rare critter in GO.