Pokemon GO Gliscor and Shadow Gliscor PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Shadow Gligar is presently available in three-star Shadow Raids in Pokemon GO. You might wish to acquire this Pocket Monster, given how effective Shadow Gligar and its evolution, Shadow Gliscor, are in the current Pokemon GO Battle League meta. Shadow Raids don't allow distant participation, unlike regular raids. While Shadow creatures are amazing to have in your collection, their normal variants are no pushovers, either.

In this article, we take a look at the best movesets of Gliscor and Shadow Gliscor. We will also talk about their best teams, counters, and more.

Best PvE moveset for Gliscor in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Gliscor

The best offensive PvE moveset for Gliscor in Pokemon GO would be Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Aerial Ace and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

You'll benefit greatly from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that you will get with the Flying-type moves.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Gliscor

Wing Attack as the Fast move, along with Aerial Ace and Night Slash as the Charged moves, would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Gliscor.

Earthquakes are too slow and take too long to get charged up. Thus, it is not good to use Earthquake as a defensive Charged move.

Is Gliscor good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Gliscor is not good when it comes to being a Raid attacker. However, you can find some scenarios where this critter can be a good Gym defender, especially if the enemies have Fighting-type attackers.

Best PvE moveset for Shadow Gliscor in Pokemon GO

Shadow Gliscor is pretty similar to its normal variant. So, you can use the same moveset for both defensive and offensive purposes if you plan on using Shadow Gliscor.

The major difference between regular Gliscor and its Shadow variant is the Shadow bonus on the latter. Your attacks will be stronger than that of regular Gliscor.

Is Shadow Gliscor good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Similar to regular Gliscor, Shadow Gliscor is best suited for Gym defense. As a Raid attacker, it won’t give you good results.

Best PvP moveset for Gliscor in Pokemon GO

You can go with Fury Cutter or Wing Attack as the Fast move. Both are good for Gliscor. The former has a high energy-generating ability, which will allow Gliscor to gather energy faster for its Charged moves. As a result, you will be able to put more pressure on your enemies.

Wing Attack provides you with STAB, but it is on the slower side when it comes to generating energy.

Earthquake paired with Night Slash or Aerial Ace would be the best Charged moves for Gliscor. Earthquake bears nuking potential, while Night Slash and Aerial Ace are cheap moves and can serve as shield baits.

Sand Tomb is another Charged move, but it is useful only for debuffing your enemy’s defense. You can use it if it suits your taste, but it's not advisable.

Are Gliscor and Shadow Gliscor good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Gliscor’s bulk and little to no weaknesses against other elemental typings make it a great option to choose for the GO Battle League. If you can bait out your enemy’s shields with the cheap Charged moves and manage to connect your Earthquakes, Gliscor can be a menace on the battlefield.

Gliscor can perform great against Steel-type critters, and its Night Slash will help you deal with the Giratinas. However, you must be careful of the Ice-type Pokemon. Those can completely shut down your Gliscor.

Overall, Gliscor is a great creature to use in the current meta. Shadow Gliscor is highly similar to the normal variant. It enjoys a Shadow bonus that makes all its attacks more powerful.

Best PvP moveset for Shadow Gliscor in Pokemon GO

Similar to the PvE aspect, Shadow Gliscor and its normal variant do not differ much when it comes to PvP movesets. You can use Fury Cutter along with Earthquake and Night Slash as Shadow Gliscor’s PvP moveset.

All moves that Gliscor and Shadow Gliscor can learn in Pokemon GO?

Both Gliscor and Shadow Gliscor are dual Flying- and Ground-type Pokemon, and that makes them vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Ice

Water

Gliscor and Shadow Gliscor are resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Electric

Fighting

Ground

Poison

These critters have maximum Combat Powers (CPs) of 3,043 at level 50. They have the following base statistics:

Attack : 185

: 185 Defense : 222

: 222 Stamina: 181

Gliscor and Shadow Gliscor can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves

Fury Cutter : This is a Bug-type move. It does 7.50 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 15 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Bug-type move. It does 7.50 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 15 Energy Per Second (EPS). Wing Attack: This is a Flying-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 11.25 EPS.

Charged moves

Earthquake : This is a one-bar Ground-type move with a base power of 140. It does 38.89 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 54.44.

: This is a one-bar Ground-type move with a base power of 140. It does 38.89 DPS and 1.40 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 54.44. Aerial Ace : This is a three-bar Flying-type move with a base power of 55. It does 22.92 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.19.

: This is a three-bar Flying-type move with a base power of 55. It does 22.92 DPS and 1.67 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 38.19. Night Slash : This is a three-bar Dark-type move with a base power of 50. It does 22.73 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 34.44.

: This is a three-bar Dark-type move with a base power of 50. It does 22.73 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 34.44. Sand Tomb: This is a two-bar Ground-type move with a base power of 60. It does 15 DPS and 1.82 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 27.27.

Best team for Gliscor and Shadow Gliscor in Pokemon GO PvP

Primeape, Gliscor/Shadow Gliscor, and Galarian Stunfisk.

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Medicham, Carbink, Gligar, Cresselia, and Pelipper. So, you will have a fair amount of success with Gliscor or its Shadow Variant if you run it with Primeape and Galarian Stunfisk, especially in the Great League.

Best counters for Gliscor and Shadow Gliscor in Pokemon GO

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Weavile

Primal Kyogre

Galarian Darmanitan

Baxcalibur

Shadow Articuno

Mega Glalie

Mamoswine

Mega Abomasnow

Shadow Porygon Z

Weavile

Glaceon

Kyurem

Hisuian Avalugg

Lapras

Articuno

Mega Gardevoir

These creatures can be used as counters against Gliscor and Shadow Gliscor in this game.