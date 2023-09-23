Best team for Quaquaval in Pokemon GO

A lot of Paldean Pocket Monsters were recently added to Pokemon GO by Niantic. To celebrate the arrival of the three Paldean starter creatures, Spirigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco, a full-fledged event was held in the game. While it is no longer live, you can still encounter these critters in the wild from time to time.

Out of the three Paldean starters, Quaxly is an interesting Water-type critter. It has two stages of evolution, Quaxwel and Quaquaval, and the latter is what we are going to analyze.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put Quaquaval in to see how you fare in the GO Battle League.

Note: Moves marked with '*' are Legacy moves, and you will need an Elite TM to teach them to your creatures.

Best team for Quaquaval in Great League of Pokemon GO

Quaquaval's best team in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Quaquaval has an interesting elemental typing of Water and Fighting. Sounds a lot like Poliwrath, and this critter does outperform Quaquaval more often than not.

That said, we can see that changing once Quaquaval receives Hydro Cannon as a Charged move.

The best team for Quaquaval in the Great League:

Pelipper as the Lead (Ranked at #15 with a rating of 91.5)

Registeel as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #5 with a rating of 93.7)

Quaquaval as the Closer (Ranked at #270 with a rating of 78.9)

Attacks:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Pelipper Wing Attack Weather Ball (Water)Hurricane Registeel Lock On Focus BlastZap Cannon* Quaquaval Wing Attack Close CombatAerial Ace

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league, like Swampert, Shadow Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham, Azumarill, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Umbreon, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, and Lickitung

Best team for Quaquaval in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Quaquaval's best team in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Quaquaval has pretty good stats on paper, and it performs fairly well in the GO Battle League as well. Since the Combat Power (CP) cap in the Ultra League of the GO Battle League is 2,500, it will give Quaquaval a bit more room to stretch its arms in this format of PvP battles, thanks to the additional bulk from a higher CP cap.

The best team for Quaquaval in the Ultra League:

Galarian Weezing as the Lead (Ranked at #65 with a rating of 86.2)

Quaquaval as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #136 with a rating of 82.3)

Poliwrath as the Closer (Ranked at #20 with a rating of 90.1)

Attacks:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Galarian Weezing Fairy Wind Brutal SwingPlay Rough Quaquaval Wing Attack Close CombatLiquidation Poliwrath Counter* Ice PunchScald

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league, like Scrafty, Obstagoon, Altered Forme Giratina, Cobalion, Cresselia, Talonflame, Walrein, and Charizard.

Best team for Quaquaval in Master League of Pokemon GO

Quaquaval's best team in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to the Master League, Quaquaval will almost always get outclassed by critters that share the same elemental typings as it. You will have a hard time dealing with your enemies if you choose to use this critter in your roster.

However, if you still want to test it out in the Pokemon GO Battle League, we have you covered.

The best team for Quaquaval in the Master League:

Groudon as the Lead (Ranked at #2 with a rating of 94.7)

Quaquaval as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #206 with a rating of 65.3)

Altered Forme Giratina as the Closer (Ranked at #3 with a rating of 94.6)

Attacks:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades*Fire Punch* Quaquaval Wing Attack Close CombatLiquidation Giratina Altered Shadow Claw Dragon ClawAncient Power

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league, like Metagross, Dialga, Hero Forme Zacian, Mewtwo, Garchomp, Mamoswine, Swampert, Snorlax, and Gyarados.

While Quaquaval does not rank very high in any of the Pokemon GO Battle Leagues, it plays a vital part in all of the aforementioned teams. You will have a lot of fun with this beast if you play your cards right in Pokemon GO.