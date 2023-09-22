Pokemon GO Charjabug raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO’s upcoming Community Day event is less than 24 hours away. The Pocket Monster to be featured in it this time is Grubbin, the Larva Pokemon. You can access this Community Day event on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The occasion will last three hours, starting at 2 pm and ending at 5 pm local time. So, make sure you keep these hours free come Saturday.
Grubbin has two stages of evolution:
- Charjabug is the first stage
- Vikavolt is the second stage
When this Community Day ends, you will encounter Charjabug in four-star raids. This article will tell you about the best counters to use against that creature. It will also walk you through the moveset of this unique critter to help you strategize your counters accordingly.
What are the best counters to Charjabug in Pokemon GO?
Being a dual Bug- and Electric-type critter, Charjabug is vulnerable to two elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against it are as follows:
- Fire
- Rock
Charjabug is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Electric
- Fighting
- Grass
- Steel
Recommended counters to beat Charjabug in raids
Here are the creatures you should use to defeat Charjabug:
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Tyranitar
- Primal Groudon
- Shadow Blaziken
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Shadow Entei
- Shadow Infernape
- Shadow Charizard
- Shadow Ho-Oh
- Volcarona
- Heatran
What are the best moves to beat Charjabug with in Pokemon GO raids?
Charjabug is vulnerable to Fire- and Rock-type critters. As a result, you should use monsters with the following moves against it:
Fast moves
- Fire Spin
- Fire Fang
- Rock Throw
- Mud Shot
- Dragon Tail
- Smack Down
- Incinerate
Charged moves
- Blast Burn
- Fusion Flare
- Rock Slide
- Rock Wrecker
- Fire Punch
- Dragon Ascent
- Overheat
- Stone Edge
- Magma Storm
- Flamethrower
Charjabug’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Charjabug comes with the following moves:
Fast moves
- Bug Bite (Bug-type move)
- Spark (Electric-type move)
Charged moves
- Discharge (Electric-type move)
- X-Scissor (Bug-type move)
- Crunch (Dark-type move)
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Charjabug in Pokemon GO
Charjabug will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,140 CP to 1,212 CP at level 25
- Non-weather boosted: 912 CP to 970 CP at level 20
It is important to note that you can encounter Charjabug in four-star raids only after the Grubbin Community Day ends. You can participate in them using your Free Daily Raid Pass or Premium Raid Passes. You will not be able to raid this critter remotely.
Since this Pokemon will be available as a four-star boss, you will not have much difficulty taking it down. When approaching the fight with Charjabug, having a group of two or three trainers is advisable; you can solo defeat this critter with ease as well. Just make sure that you have high-level counters to use against it. You can learn more about solo defeating it in four-star raids in this article.
If you want to learn about Shiny Charjabug and how to catch this rare critter in Pokemon GO, you can read this article.