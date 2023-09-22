Pokemon GO Charjabug raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO’s upcoming Community Day event is less than 24 hours away. The Pocket Monster to be featured in it this time is Grubbin, the Larva Pokemon. You can access this Community Day event on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The occasion will last three hours, starting at 2 pm and ending at 5 pm local time. So, make sure you keep these hours free come Saturday.

Grubbin has two stages of evolution:

Charjabug is the first stage

Vikavolt is the second stage

When this Community Day ends, you will encounter Charjabug in four-star raids. This article will tell you about the best counters to use against that creature. It will also walk you through the moveset of this unique critter to help you strategize your counters accordingly.

What are the best counters to Charjabug in Pokemon GO?

Being a dual Bug- and Electric-type critter, Charjabug is vulnerable to two elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against it are as follows:

Fire

Rock

Charjabug is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fighting

Grass

Steel

Recommended counters to beat Charjabug in raids

Here are the creatures you should use to defeat Charjabug:

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Diancie

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Houndoom

Mega Tyranitar

Primal Groudon

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Entei

Shadow Infernape

Shadow Charizard

Shadow Ho-Oh

Volcarona

Heatran

What are the best moves to beat Charjabug with in Pokemon GO raids?

Charjabug is vulnerable to Fire- and Rock-type critters. As a result, you should use monsters with the following moves against it:

Fast moves

Fire Spin

Fire Fang

Rock Throw

Mud Shot

Dragon Tail

Smack Down

Incinerate

Charged moves

Blast Burn

Fusion Flare

Rock Slide

Rock Wrecker

Rock Wrecker

Fire Punch

Dragon Ascent

Overheat

Overheat

Stone Edge

Magma Storm

Flamethrower

Charjabug’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Charjabug comes with the following moves:

Fast moves

Bug Bite (Bug-type move)

Spark (Electric-type move)

Charged moves

Discharge (Electric-type move)

X-Scissor (Bug-type move)

Crunch (Dark-type move)

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Charjabug in Pokemon GO

Charjabug will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted : 1,140 CP to 1,212 CP at level 25

: 1,140 CP to 1,212 CP at level 25 Non-weather boosted: 912 CP to 970 CP at level 20

It is important to note that you can encounter Charjabug in four-star raids only after the Grubbin Community Day ends. You can participate in them using your Free Daily Raid Pass or Premium Raid Passes. You will not be able to raid this critter remotely.

Since this Pokemon will be available as a four-star boss, you will not have much difficulty taking it down. When approaching the fight with Charjabug, having a group of two or three trainers is advisable; you can solo defeat this critter with ease as well. Just make sure that you have high-level counters to use against it. You can learn more about solo defeating it in four-star raids in this article.

If you want to learn about Shiny Charjabug and how to catch this rare critter in Pokemon GO, you can read this article.