Pokemon GO Mega Gengar raid guide: Weaknesses, best counters, and more

Mega Gengar was introduced to the world of Pokemon GO during the 2020 Halloween event. Since then, it has returned many times as a Mega Raid boss. In October 2023, it will be available to trainers from 10 am local time on October 6 to 10 am local time on October 20 to kick off Halloween celebrations this year. Gengar's shiny version will also be available during this time.
Mega Gengar is a formidable raid boss in Pokemon GO, and you must go in with optimized counters if you wish to emerge victorious against it. At least 2-4 trainers are recommended to safely take it down and not waste precious resources. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about this challenge in Niantic's mobile game.
Mega Gengar's weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Mega Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type Pocket Monster. This means it is weak to Ground, Ghost, Dark, and Psychic-type attacks. The creature resists the following types: Fighting, Bug, Normal, Poison, Fairy, and Grass.
Mega Gengar will have a 50,516 CP when encountered in Mega Raid. The creature has a base 349 Attack, 199 Defense, and 155 Stamina.
This raid boss will use Hex, Shadow Claw, or Sucker Punch as Fast Attack. As a Charged Attack, it will use Focus Blast, Shadow Ball, or Sludge Bomb.
Best counters to Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO
The following are the best counters to Mega Gengar:
Best Ground-type attackers for Mega Gengar raid
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Shadow Mamoswie with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake
Best Ghost-type attackers for Mega Gengar raid
- Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Best Dark-type attackers for Mega Gengar raid
- Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
Best Psychic-type attackers for Mega Gengar raid
- Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Shadow Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
- Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic
Mega Gengar catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO
Gengar can be caught at 1,566 – 1,644 CP at level 20 with no weather boost in play. If the weather is Cloudy or Foggy, the Gengar you will encounter after the raid will be 1,958 – 2055 CP at level 25.
Lucky trainers may also get an encounter with Shiny Gengar from these raids. Shiny Mega Gengar is one of Pokemon GO's best-looking mega evolutions.
If you wish to go on your own, here's how to solo counter Mega Gengar.