Even though it may have competition, Feraligatr can be one of the best Water-type Pokemon in Generation II with the right moves on it.

Like most of the starter Pokemon, Feraligatr gets a really even stat spread. It has no really bad stats, with one pretty good stat in Attack (base 105). Feraligatr also doesn’t lose to any of the Gym Battles in Pokemon Gold and Silver. It can beat Jasmine’s Steelix and learn Bite for Morty’s Ghost Gym. Feraligatr can help with many battles in the game with this moveset.

The best moveset for Feraligatr in Pokemon Gold and Silver

Sadly, Water-type moves are all special in Generation II. Feraligatr’s Special Attack stat isn’t wonderful (base 79), so it might struggle with doing damage. Therefore, it’s important to also teach it strong physical attacks so it can really threaten opposing Pokemon.

Hydro Pump

Earthquake

Strength

Blizzard

Even though there are several Water-type HMs that are great to teach Pokemon in Generation II, Feraligatr most likely needs Hydro Pump to do damage. Since it’s Special Attack stat isn’t too great, Surf or Waterfall might not be worth the moveslot.

Yes, anyone who plays Pokemon Gold and Silver is going to need a lot of slots for Water-type moves, since they’re needed to surf across the sea and move past waterfalls (and get past whirlpools in this game). So, unless it’s on a team with other Pokemon that can learn Surf and Waterfall, Feraligatr might need to give up on Hydro Pump. If the trainer can afford it though, Hydro Pump is going to let Feraligatr do serious damage.

Feraligatr is a great candidate for Earthquake. It has a high attack stat, and it’s weak to Electric-type Pokemon. The issue with Earthquake is, often, a player might have several Pokemon that could use the TM. That’s how good of a move it is. So, it’s up to the player to decide, but unless there is another strong Pokeman that absolutely needs Earthquake, it will do great on Feraligatr.

Blizzard is on this moveset for one reason, and his name is Lance. The Champion battle with Lance at the end of the Elite Four is one of the most difficult in the game, and a smart player is going to prepare for it well before they step into Victory Road.

Feraligatr may not easily beat Lance’s team on its own, but it has a good shot at dealing with many of his Pokemon with a strong Ice-type move. This Pokemon already beats Charizard and Aerodactyl. Blizzard will give it a shot against two of his Dragonites. Feraligatr will lose to which ever Dragonite has Thunder, but beat the other two.

So, if it can beat 4/6 Pokemon on Lance’s team, the player just needs to prep for Gyarados and the remaining Dragonite. Ice Punch could have been a better option, but because of the low Special Attack, it wouldn’t inflict any damage.