The introduction of the Johto region added a multitude of Pokemon for trainers to discover, with some of the most impressive being Water-types.

Water-types that were released in Generation II include Pokemon that are still celebrated and enjoyed by fans to this day. Of course, there were also some underwhelming Water Pokemon from Johto that simply didn't have what it took to become as popular.

The following are the top five most-liked Water Pokemon introduced in the Johto region.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most popular Water Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Mantine

Mantine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mantine is a Flying and Water-type Pokemon introduced in Generation II. It is the final evolution of the baby Pokemon Mantyke. Interestingly, Mantyke only evolves into Mantine when it is leveled up with a Remoraid in its trainer's party.

Known as the "kite Pokemon" for its gliding abilities, Mantine also carries decent Base stats, particularly in the Special Defense category.

The Water Pokemon made was a great choice for the games, and it also featured in multiple episodes of the anime.

#4 - Politoed

Politoed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Politoed is a purely Water-type Pokemon that serves as a possible final evolution for Poliwag. If it is leveled up in its second-stage (Poliwhirl) while holding the King's Rock item, it will transform into Politoed rather than Poliwrath.

First introduced in Generation II, this Pokemon wields well-rounded Base stats and makes for an appealing option for trainers of Poliwag to consider working toward.

#3 - Feraligatr

Feraligatr (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final form of Totodile, Feraligatr, is a fearsome Water-type Pokemon from Johto. Due to its strong defense and attack stats, it can perform extremely damaging moves and hold up in battle.

Even Ash Ketchum caught, trained, and battled with a Totodile in the anime. A trainer should rightfully tremble in fear at the sight of an opposing Feraligatr.

#2 - Kingdra

Kingdra (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although its prior two evolutions (Seadra and Horsey) are Pokemon that were first discovered in the Kanto region, the final form Kingdra didn't debut until Johto.

Seadra evolves into the Water/Dragon-type only when it is traded while holding the Dragon Scale item. An extremely well-balanced Pokemon in terms of Base stats, the opportunity to evolve Seadra into Kingdra was one that players of the Generation II games couldn't pass up.

#1 - Suicune

Suicune (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The #1 most popular Water-type from Johto is the Legendary Pokemon, Suicune. Along with Raikou and Entei, it makes up the trio known as the Legendary Beasts.

Suicune possesses magnificent powers, and with its unique design and massive popularity, it's no surprise that it featured on the boxart for the Pokemon Crystal game.

The noteworthy role that Suicune fulfills in Pokemon lore, in addition to its outstanding appearance and strength, is what makes it the most popular Water Pokemon from the Johto region.

