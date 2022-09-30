Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks roundup (September 2022): Enemy Types, open-world progression, and more

The rumor mill has been working overtime for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet over the past few months, and this month was no different, either. The upcoming turn-based open-world RPG from developer Game Freak is their most ambitious project yet, and the leaks have been corroborating that in many ways. From detailed presentation elements to how the devs will handle the game's open-world design, the leaked information should undoubtedly excite fans.

Compared to August 2022, there are not many details here, but they help reflect on what's been shown so far, as well as rumored at the very least. The vast majority of leaks have turned out to be accurate. While there is a good chance these are as well, the lack of confirmation means fans should take these with a grain of salt.

Here are all major Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks encountered in September 2022

1) Ed Sheeran's new Pokemon song is to be featured at the end of the game

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks Preview of Ed Sheeran's Pokémon song Celestial.

Popular musician Ed Sheeran has been confirmed to be making a song for Scarlet and Violet titled "Celestial." Whether it is an intro song or a custom make for the credits remains to be seen.

It has been suggested that it is the latter or will be featured near the end of the game. Perhaps before the credits roll? Whatever the case, this is a big step forward for the franchise with a vocal-led track.

2) Elemental Types for Team Star bosses, Gyms, and Elite Four

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks Looks like Team Star follows the Cassiopeia constellation for their bases. It will have 5 bosses.





More information has been revealed about the tidbit revealed recently. Players will face many challenges, from a new antagonistic team to official Gym Leaders who await a worthy opponent. As is the norm in the iconic monster-taming series, each member has mastery over a certain element (known as Type). They are as follows:

Gym Leaders: Grass, Bug, Normal, Ghost, Ice, Water, Psychic, Electric

Grass, Bug, Normal, Ghost, Ice, Water, Psychic, Electric Elite Four: Flying, Dragon, Ground, Steel

Flying, Dragon, Ground, Steel Team Star bosses: Fairy, Dark, Poison, Fire, Fighting

These will have fixed levels, so players will need a trial-and-error approach to progress. The same applies to boss Pokemon encounters in the Path of Legends storyline. Speaking of progression.

3) Enemy scaling and progression

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks Some of the Pokémon that are aggressive and will try to ambush the player very frequently in the game (you will end up hating them):















For one, it seems like players will have unrestricted access to the open world (minus areas that require the rideable legendary Koraidon and Miraidon to reach). This also means that each area will have Pokemon and other challenges at a fixed level.

Since wild Pokemon appear in the overworld, they will also be able to chase the player or ambush them, so caution is advised during exploration. This further suggests that the final Pokemon League will be theoretically reachable from the get-go.

Scarlet and Violet will introduce players to the brand new Paldea region. A fully explorable open-world, it borrows a few pages from the developer's previous offering titled Legends: Arceus.

Playing as a young trainer, players can freely explore Paldea, catch the monsters they like, and progress the narrative in a non-linear fashion. It will arrive exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console on November 18, 2022.

