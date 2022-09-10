Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet map leak reveals Gyms, Team Star locations, and more

With only two months to go, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are among the most anticipated RPGs for the Nintendo Switch this year. As is the case with most games, the hype has been followed by an avalanche of rumors and leaks on social media platforms. The latest of these leaks recently revealed new aspects about the map of the Paldea region.

As posted on Reddit, users got a closer look at a map pinpointing key locations throughout the Iberian Peninsula-inspired region. The leaked map featured Gyms (as well as the type they are based on), locations for Team Star encounters, and more.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the first mainline open world titles in the long-running franchise

Gear up for the Paldea region, a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and perilous mountain ranges.

Firstly, it should be noted that while the leak was first found on Twitter, its source is unverified. As such, this could very well be the work of a fan with a penchant for mischief and too much time on their hands. Moving on to the actual leaks, there are three points of interest to check out:

Pokeball icon: These icons represent Pokemon Gyms. A Gym is a themed gauntlet that players must overcome, including beating the Gym Leader to win their prestigious Gym Badge as a reward.

Monster icon: Locations of monsters to fight for the Path of Legends questline. This quest sees players teaming up with a brand new NPC called Arven in search of the rare Herba Mystica herb.

Star icon: This is used to highlight Team Star bosses. Based on a recent leak, the mischievious group has set up bases throughout Paldea and players will have to track down the bosses of these outposts to bring them down.

In total, there are eight Gyms with the following Types: Bug, Ghost, Ice, Water, Normal, Psychic, Fire, and Grass. Since the game's motto has been freedom of exploration from the beginning, it is pretty likely that players will be able to tackle any of these from the get-go and in any order. Assuming this leak is true, it is rather surprising that there are no Gyms for Fairy or Dragon Types.

Monster locations, on the other hand, will seemingly have a specific Titan Pokemon guarding the elusive herb that must be obtained for the questline. As such, players will need to take down these humongous creatures to progress further in that aspect. The following Types of Pokemon will be encountered according to the leak: Flying, Ground, Dragon, Steel, and Rock, a total of 5 Types. Fortunately, we have already seen one of these, thanks to the recent "Seek Your Treasure!" trailer showcasing a giant Klawf, the Rock crab Pokemon.

Finally, the Team Star locations will feature challenging bosses for players to battle against. With a total of five bosses, they will apparently make their appearances on fancy vehicles known as Starmobiles. All in all, according to the leaked map, there are 18 of these combat-oriented locations. Of course, there will likely be much more to do, such as beating the Elite Four, for example, and potentially entertaining post-game activities as well.

Are you looking forward to the game? Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch on November 18, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.

