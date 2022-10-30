Pokemon Sword & Shield Marshadow giveaway goes live across USA and Canada

After the Shiny Eterantus event, Pokemon Sword & Shield players continue to be treated to exciting Mythical giveaways.

The latest is Marshadow, whose giveaway is now live across the US and Canada at Target and Gamestop stores. It will be available until November 12, 2022, so players have ample time to visit their nearest games retailer.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon Sword & Shield distribution for Marshadow has begun in the US & Canada. Runs until November 12th 2022.Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The Pokémon Sword & Shield distribution for Marshadow has begun in the US & Canada. Runs until November 12th 2022.Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/QJj8cvsXnP

European players received the overlooked Fighting/Ghost-type critter last month and this is also the final giveaway in line for the confirmed three Mythical creatures. Let's take a look at what it brings to the table

Marshadow giveaway for Pokemon Sword & Shield gives players a rare chance to grab the Mythical creature for free

Here are the stats for Marshadow being handed out. Note that it will be at level 60.

Type: Ghost/Fighting

Classification: Gloomdweller Pokemon

Ability: Technician (Powers up the Pokemon's weaker moves. Moves with a base power of 60 or less are boosted in power by 50%)

Nature: Any

Moves: Spectral Thief, Drain Punch, Force Palm, Shadow Sneak

Players will receive a physical code for the creature, which can be redeemed in-game to obtain Marshadow.

Peyton The Gentleman Ghost @Peyton02460675 Marshadow distribution for Pokemon Sword & Shield starts at Gamestop tommorow! Marshadow distribution for Pokemon Sword & Shield starts at Gamestop tommorow! https://t.co/nzE0uqdGrP

Base stats

HP: 90

Attack: 125

Defense: 80

Sp. Atk: 90

Sp. Def: 90

Speed: 125

This Pokemon has a unique Type combination of Fighting and Ghost as no other creature boasts this setup. It is similar to another giveaway monster, Volcanion, which is Fire and Water Type. Solid Speed and Attack stats make Marshadow a formidable opponent out on the field. It first made its appearance on the Nintendo 3DS with Generation 7's Sun & Moon entries.

When attacking (for example, using its exclusive Z-Move in the Sun & Moon games), Marshadow's fighting spirit will begin to burn, causing it to become Zenith Marshadow. Here, its head and scarf will take on a green shade and its eyes will flare up.

What are Sword and Shield about?

Acting as Generation 8 for Game Freak's acclaimed monster-taming series, players can visit the UK-inspired Galar region. Begin your adventure as a Pokémon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble.

Embark on a journey and challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta. New features include:

Dynamax Pokemon: Galar's creatures can increase in size to towering heights for exciting skirmishes

Wild Area: Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles* in which players will face off against Dynamax monsters.

Gigantimax: Certain critters can even Gigantamax to gain a new look and a powerful set of G-Max moves.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are only available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

