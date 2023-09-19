Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: All Ogerpon Tera Masks and typings

One of the most exciting parts of the Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has to be the new Legendary Pokemon, Ogerpon. This creature utilizes Terastallization and form changes in a very unique way that fans of the franchise have never seen before. This is all tied to the many different masks this creature has access to.

Much like other Mythical or Legendary Pokemon like Arceus, Genesect, and Silvally, the form Ogerpon takes is tied to its exclusive items.

With Ogerpon's form change-equipment being held items rather than key items, some players who are interested in the competitive scene may want to know what trade-offs come with the creature not being allowed to hold other items like Leftovers or Life Orb. Since held items are a big part of PvP, they may want to know how Game Freak balanced this out.

Everything to know about Ogerpo's masks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ogerpon's Cornerstone Mask as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ogerpon has a total of four masks, including the default Teal Mask. Each of these (apart from the default) grants the creature a different secondary typing. Every one of them also has a unique effect when used in battle, and can be found in different locations in Dreaded Den after you catch the Legendary creature.

The Teal Mask gives Ogerpon a pure Grass typing along with a Speed boost upon Terastallization. Since this is the basic variant, it does not count as a held item, and players can give the creature something else to hold if they so choose.

The second mask Ogerpon may put on in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the Cornerstone Mask, which grants the monster the additional Rock typing and boosts its Defense when it Terastallizes. It also changes the type of Ogerpon's Ivy Cudgel attack from Grass to Rock.

Ogerpon's Hearthflame Mask in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Hearthflame Mask grants Ogerpon a Grass and Fire typing, while also giving it a hardy buff in its Attack stat upon Terastallizing. Fittingly, this one also converts the creature's signature move to a Fire-type attack. The Grass and Fire combination is still fairly new to the franchise, so many players may not know how to counter it.

Ogerpon's Wellspring Mask as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finally, Ogerpon has its Wellspring Mask, which adds a secondary Water typing and changes the type of Ivy Cudgel to Water. This mask grants Ogerpon a boost to Special Defense after Terastillizing.

While players can take any mask they wish for their Ogerpon in competitive play, the Hearthflame Mask is the most used, according to Pikalytics, a VGC Doubles resource. Ogerpon's stat spread allows it to be a great physical sweeper while also giving it some great utility in Spiky Shield. Its access to Grassy Glide also grants it synergy with Grassy Surge Rillaboom.