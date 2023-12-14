How to defeat first Lacey fight in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Early into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, you’ll tackle the first Lacey fight in Indigo Disk. As a member of the Elite Four of Blueberry Academy, she’s keen to battle the trainer that was specially selected to come to their school. Thankfully, she’s not an incredibly difficult opponent if you’ve already beat Scarlet and Violet's main story once. Unlike the previous content, this DLC appears to be more battle focused, and you’ll waste no time getting into one.

The first Lacey fight in Indigo Disk is also a Double Battle, which is a focus at Blueberry Academy. What makes it interesting is that she doesn’t confine herself to one type of Pokemon, and instead, has a pair of strategies that she is convinced will work against you in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Pokemon will you face during first Lacey fight in Indigo Disk?

Lacey has a pair of strategies to put into play (Image via Nintendo)

The first Lacey fight in Indigo Disk occurs almost immediately in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. Once you get to the Blueberry Academy, the Elite Four member will guide you to the entrance, and challenge you to a battle. She opts for a Double Battle, so prepare in advance, and you won’t be caught with a weak Pokemon in the first two slots.

When preparing for the first Lacey fight in Indigo Disk, you should know that she uses the following Pocket Monsters on her squad:

First battle squad

Plusle (Electric, Level 70)

Minun (Electric, Level 70)

Excadril (Ground/Steel, Level 72)

Now that you’re armed with this knowledge, it will be much easier to pick Pokemon you want to put at the front of your squad for this first Double Battle.

What are the ideal Pokemon types for first Lacey fight in Indigo Disk?

Her team isn't a threat with the right strategy (Image via Nintendo)

When getting ready for the first Lacey fight in Indigo Disk, it’s important to be aware of Pokemon strengths and weaknesses. Plusle and Minun, as they are both Electric types, are both weak to Ground, and that’s it. I brought a Dugtrio for that reason - Bulldoze and Earthquake are the ideal AoE attacks.

Her second Pokemon is an Excadril - so it’s both Ground and Steel type. As a result, it has quite a few weaknesses - Fire, Fighting, Ground, and Water. My team was filled with solutions for this: Skeledirge, Iron Hands/Hariyama, and a few others. I opted for Iron Hands, but your choices will vary.

Tips to keep in mind when battling first Lacey fight in Indigo Disk

Lacey's team is interesting, but they can be easily overcome (Image via Nintendo)

You’ll be fighting Plusle and Minun first in the first Lacey fight in Indigo Disk. They pair together nicely due to Plus and Minus. If both of them are in play at the same time, they gain 1.5x Special Attack stat, and that can be dangerous. That is, unless you wipe them out quickly.

Pokemon are also in danger of being Paralyzed in this battle, thanks to Discharge. My strategy was to avoid that was to overwhelm her with tons of damage, using Bulldoze and Earthquake. This also harmed my Pokemon, but it allowed me to almost one-shot both her Plusle and Minun.

Excadril has a decent moveset, but it’s much slower than her other two Pokemon. It also has a ton of weaknesses that you can exploit during the battle. I brought in an Iron Hands, and smashed it in one blow using Close Combat.

As long as your Pokemon are at her level or higher, this fight shouldn’t be a challenge. She’s the first battle of the Indigo Disk DLC, but it does set a precedent for the rest of the content. Get ready for lots of Double Battles in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansion.