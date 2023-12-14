How to easily get and use the Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC

The Synchro Machine is a neat little device that will let you turn your trainer into any Pokemon of your choosing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk and have a brand-new perspective when exploring the four new biomes in the expansion. It’s one of the more fun features that was introduced with the latest expansion, and it’s not a surprise why many in the community are looking to get their hands on this item as soon as possible.

While it’s easy to turn yourself into any Pokemon and explore the world and see it through the perspective of a Rattata for instance, obtaining the Synchro Machine itself is easier said than done.

If you are struggling with obtaining the item, today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over how you can get the Synchro Machine and turn your trainer into any Pokemon in the new Indigo Disk DLC.

How to unlock Synchro machine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Speak to Synclaire to start the experiments (Image via Indigo Disk)

To unlock the device in the Indigo Disk expansion, you have to make your way to the Central Plaza, which is located in the middle of Terarium. Crossing pastel block fortress, you need to head to the central platform and search for a battle arena there, along with a healing machine.

Beside the healing machine, you will find an NPC called Synclaire who will have a quest you can accept. You will need to agree to take part in an experiment conducted by her. The experiment is to sync with the first Pokemon in your team, and after agreeing to it, you will complete the experiment and earn some Rare Candies as a reward.

However, the quest doesn’t end there, and upon continuing to speak to her, you will help her keep testing and improving her experiment results. The final experiment will be to defeat three wild Pokemon in the area as the Pokemon that you have transformed into in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disc. To fight another Pokemon, you need to approach it and press the Y button.

Once you have won three encounters, return to Synclaire, and she will give you the Synchro Machine as a reward.

Beat three Pokemon in the wild to get the Synchro Machine (Image via Indigo Disk)

How to use the Synchro machine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Once you get the Synchro Machine, you will then be able to use it to explore Terarium as any Pokemon from your team. To use it, you will need to hold the L button and then press R, which will begin the synchronizing process.

This is a neat little feature that will provide a new perspective from which you can explore the region in the Indigo Disk DLC.