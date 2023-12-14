All Terarium Biomes in Indigo Disk and which should you begin with

The Terarium is the breathtaking centerpiece of the Blueberry Academy in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC. Despite its initial appearance as a small structure adrift in the sea, this remarkable building conceals vast underwater landmasses teeming with a diverse ecosystem of Pocket Monsters, serving as the heart and soul of the academy itself.

Your journey through the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC begins with a crucial decision: selecting one of the four Terarium Biomes to explore first. While this choice may seem whimsical, its impact on your Blueberry Experience is substantial.

In this article, we will delve into these vibrant landscapes to unravel the unique offerings each Biome holds.

What is the Terarium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC?

The first reveal of the Terarium from the inside of the DLC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Upon embarking on your Blueberry Academy tour, the Terarium emerges as the initial destination following a brief introductory clash. An underwater marvel within the Academy, this space harnesses advanced technology to replicate diverse environments, fostering an ideal habitat for an array of Pokemon species.

Divided into four distinct biomes and adorned with a central plaza, the unique terrain boasts expansiveness that promises a treasure trove of discoveries. These biomes—Savannah, Coastal, Canyon, and Polar—reflect varied terrains akin to the famed Safari Zones from past Pokemon adventures.

Beyond the distinct landscapes, these biomes harbor unique weather patterns likely to influence Pokemon spawns. Expect encounters with different wild Pokemon based on the biome, with species like Rhyhorn and Scyther dwelling in habitats like the Savannah and the Canyon.

The Terarium Core in the center of the dome (Image via The Pokemon Company)

An intriguing element lies within the mysterious Terarium Core, shrouded in enigma but hinting at potential future relevance, granting Pokemon the ability to Terastallize, a phenomenon previously exclusive to Paldea. Accessible through Blueberry Academy's front gates, Lacey serves as your guide into this captivating domain.

Which Terarium Biome should you choose in Indigo Disk DLC?

Various Biomes in the Indigo Disk (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The pivotal moment arrives as Lacey, a refreshing departure from the usual NPC encounters, inquires about your preferred biome for exploration. Despite the anticipation of altering the storyline, the choice lacks narrative impact. However, understanding each biome’s nuances aids later exploration and Shiny hunting prospects.

Subtropical Savannah Biome: An expansive grassland with a hot, arid climate likely hosting Grass-, Fire-, and Normal-type Pokemon, resembling the African savannahs. Expect encounters with Zebstrika, Farigiraf, Mandibuzz, and more. Tropical Coastal Biome: Abundant in water, this habitat houses Water-type Pokemon and those favoring aquatic environs, including several Alolan regional forms like Alolan Exeggutor. Craggy Canyon Biome: A rocky expanse with varying terrain elevations, perfect for Rock-, Ground-, Steel-, and Flying-type Pokemon. Snowy Polar Biome: A frigid, icy haven ideal for Ice-type Pokemon and cold-adapted creatures.

Despite your choice, the plot steers you toward the Coastal Biome, shaping the narrative progression. However, the initial biome preference seems merely a means for Lacey to familiarize herself with you. Rest assured that it won’t fundamentally alter your trajectory at Blueberry Academy.

Pick the biome that resonates with you, knowing that regardless of your selection, the Coastal Biome awaits to unfold the next chapter of your Indigo Disk adventure.