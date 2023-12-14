How to farm Herba Mystica in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Farming Herba Mystica in the Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC has been made quite accessible due to the increased drop rates from high-level Tera Raids. The latest and final DLC concludes the game's intriguing story. The five different herbs have become pivotal in the late-game experience of Scarlet and Violet, particularly in crafting some of the most exquisite sandwiches.

The journey to gather this essential item involves a specific strategy and location within The Indigo Disk DLC. Here’s your comprehensive guide to the most efficient methods to farm Herba Mystica within the game.

How to grow Herba Mystica in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

You can purchase Academy Pizza for 50 BP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Your primary strategy involves purchasing the Academy Pizza from the Cafeteria situated at the Blueberry Academy. This delicacy significantly boosts your raid power across all types, empowering you to tackle the raids scattered across The Indigo Disk and claim the various herbs as rewards.

However, the Academy's food comes at the cost of Blueberry Points (BP), earned by completing quests within the DLC's storyline. These missions are quite straightforward, like 20 auto-battles or taking a picture with a swimming creature, making earning BPs easy. As you progress through the DLC, accumulate these points to purchase the essential Academy Pizza from the Cafeteria.

All Herba Mystica drops from Tera Raid battles in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Gain Herba Mystica as Tera Raid rewards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While engaging in Tera Raids, specific ones yield better results in terms of these herbs. These are distinguished by their star ratings, indicating their difficulty and potential rewards. These herbs are dropped by Five- and Six-Star Tera Raids, so having Level 80 or higher party members when facing them is recommended.

Best Five-Star Tera Raids:

Tera Raid Pokemon Herba Mystica Drops Amoonguss Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Blissey Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Ceitan Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Dondozo Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Drifblim Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Eelektross Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Gengar Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Glalie Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Palafin Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Slowbro Sour and Salty

Best Six-Star Tera Raids:

Tera Raids Pokemon Herba Mystica Drops Amoonguss Bitter, Salty, Sweet, Sour, Spicy Blissey Bitter, Salty, Sweet, Sour, Spicy Cetitan Bitter, Salty, Sweet, Sour, Spicy Dondozo Bitter, Salty, Sweet, Sour, Spicy Dragalge Sweet and Bitter Farigiraf Bitter, Salty, Sweet, Sour, Spicy Vaporeon Bitter, Salty, Sweet, Sour, Spicy

Efficiently farming different herbs in the latest Scarlet and Violet DLC requires a blend of strategic planning, resource management, and raid prowess. By utilizing the Blueberry Academy's offerings and targeting the most lucrative Tera Raids, you can collect a plentiful supply of these herbs, enhancing your gameplay and culinary adventures within the game.

Remember, while these raids offer excellent opportunities to gather Herba Mystica, they might pose challenges. Adapt your team, optimize your strategies, and relish the rewards as you become a seasoned gatherer of these invaluable ingredients.