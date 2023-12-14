The Dragon/Steel-type Duraludon and its evolved form Archaludon are two of the newest additions to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC lineup. They are some of the more popular Pokemon that were introduced with the expansion, and there are indeed many in the community who are looking to get their hands on them.

However, obtaining a Duraludon and an Archaludon in the Indigo Disk DLC is easier said than done. Players will first need to spot and catch the base form before being able to evolve it into an Archaludon with the help of a special evolution item.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over some of the things that you will be required to do to get your hands on a Duraludon and Archaludon in the Indigo Disk expansion.

Where to find Duraludon and Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk?

The only way to get Archaludon is to evolve Duraludon (image via Indigo Disk)

To find a Duraludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk, you need to make your way to the southern part of the Polar Biome. The Blueberry Academy Terrarium is divided into four biomes and some of the newer Pokemon that were introduced with the Indo Disk DLC are only found in one particular biome.

For the Duraludon, you need to head to the Polar Biome, which is to the northwest. Once in the area, look for cave entrances, or just directly make your way to the Chargestone Caverns. Here, you will find the spawn point for a lot of Duraludons.

In order to get an Archaludon, you need to evolve a Duraludon into it. It is the only evolution of the base Pokemon, and there is no other way to obtain it in the game apart from using an item to evolve your Duraludon into it.

How to evolve Duraludon into Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

To evolve your Duraludon into an Archaludon in the Indigo Disk, you need to get your hands on an Evolution Item. The item in question is the Metal Alloy, which you can find out in the open world as a dropped shiny if you are lucky. You can also purchase it from the school store with 300 Blueberry Points (BP).

Metal Alloy will help evolve Duraludon (Image via Indigo Disk)

After you have obtained the Metal Allow, you need to select the item from your bag and then click on “Use.” Now select Duraludon, and the Pokemon should automatically evolve into Archaludon.

There is no level or trade restriction that you need to take into consideration when going through with this evolution in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC.