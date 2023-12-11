Pokemon HOME version 3.2.1 update: Maintenance schedule, release date, and server downtime

Pokemon HOME version 3.2.1 update is arriving soon and will likely mark the Indigo Disk DLC compatibility for the application. HOME has become integral to the franchise's mainline and other gaming titles, especially because players can transfer pocket monsters between the games. Trainers have been eagerly waiting for the Indigo Disk compatibility with the DLC to launch later this week.

Read on to find out when the upcoming 3.2.1 update release date is, when the server downtime, and more.

Pokemon HOME downtime (December 13): When will server maintenance begin? Countdown Timer

Upcoming Pokemon HOME server maintenance will take place on Wednesday, December 13, at 4 pm PT, with update 3.2.1 arriving with it. The same across major time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date & Time Pacific Time 4 pm on December 13 Central Time 6 pm on December 13 Eastern Time 7 pm on December 13 UK Time 12 am on December 14 Central Europe Time 1 am on December 14 Indian Time 5.30 am on December 14 Japan Time 9 am on December 14 Australian Time 11 am on December 14 New Zealand TIme 1 pm on December 14

The same schedule for major cities is as follows:

City Release Date & Time Los Angeles, United States 4 pm on December 13 New York, United States 7 pm on December 13 London, United Kingdom 12 am on December 14 Paris, France 1 am on December 14 Berlin, Germany 1 am on December 14 New Delhi, India 5.30 am on December 14 Tokyo, Japan 9 am on December 14 Sydney, Australia 11 am on December 14 Auckland, New Zealand 1 pm on December 14

Pokemon HOME downtime (December 13): When will servers be back up? Countdown Timer

The Pokemon HOME servers are slated to get back up on December 14 by 10 pm local time. The same across major time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date & Time Pacific Time 10 pm on December 14 Central Time 12 am on December 15 Eastern Time 1 am on December 15 UK Time 6 am on December 15 Central Europe Time 7 am on December 15 Indian Time 11.30 am on December 15 Japan Time 3 pm on December 15 Australian Time 5 pm on December 15 New Zealand TIme 7 pm on December 15

The same schedule for major cities is as follows:

City Release Date & Time Los Angeles, United States 10 pm on December 14 New York, United States 1 am on December 15 London, United Kingdom 6 am on December 15 Paris, France 7 am on December 15 Berlin, Germany 7 am on December 15 New Delhi, India 11.30 am on December 15 Tokyo, Japan 3 pm on December 15 Sydney, Australia 5 pm on December 15 Auckland, New Zealand 7 pm on December 15

We will share the patch notes if and when they are made available before or after the maintenance.

The upcoming server maintenance is scheduled for a hefty period of time, marking the arrival of the final part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Players will make a trip to the Blueberry Academy, check out the unique Terarium, utilize new mechanics like the Synchro Machine, encounter Legendary Pokemon from earlier generations, and plenty more.

Meanwhile, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage:

Indigo Disk release date & time || Best starters for Scarlet and Violet || All active Mystery Gift codes || Dialga and Palkia Spotlight item drops || Indigo Disk Pokedex || All Legendary Pokemon