Pokemon HOME version 3.2.1 update: Maintenance schedule, release date, and server downtime

Pokemon HOME version 3.2.1 update is arriving soon and will likely mark the Indigo Disk DLC compatibility for the application. HOME has become integral to the franchise's mainline and other gaming titles, especially because players can transfer pocket monsters between the games. Trainers have been eagerly waiting for the Indigo Disk compatibility with the DLC to launch later this week.
Read on to find out when the upcoming 3.2.1 update release date is, when the server downtime, and more.
Pokemon HOME downtime (December 13): When will server maintenance begin? Countdown Timer
Upcoming Pokemon HOME server maintenance will take place on Wednesday, December 13, at 4 pm PT, with update 3.2.1 arriving with it. The same across major time zones are as follows:
The same schedule for major cities is as follows:
Pokemon HOME downtime (December 13): When will servers be back up? Countdown Timer
The Pokemon HOME servers are slated to get back up on December 14 by 10 pm local time. The same across major time zones are as follows:
The same schedule for major cities is as follows:
We will share the patch notes if and when they are made available before or after the maintenance.
The upcoming server maintenance is scheduled for a hefty period of time, marking the arrival of the final part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Players will make a trip to the Blueberry Academy, check out the unique Terarium, utilize new mechanics like the Synchro Machine, encounter Legendary Pokemon from earlier generations, and plenty more.
