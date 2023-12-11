Pokemon HOME version 3.2.1 update: Maintenance schedule, release date, and server downtime

Pokemon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Dec 11, 2023 11:34 GMT
Pokemon HOME version 3.2.1 update is arriving soon and will likely mark the Indigo Disk DLC compatibility for the application. HOME has become integral to the franchise's mainline and other gaming titles, especially because players can transfer pocket monsters between the games. Trainers have been eagerly waiting for the Indigo Disk compatibility with the DLC to launch later this week.

Read on to find out when the upcoming 3.2.1 update release date is, when the server downtime, and more.

Pokemon HOME downtime (December 13): When will server maintenance begin? Countdown Timer

Upcoming Pokemon HOME server maintenance will take place on Wednesday, December 13, at 4 pm PT, with update 3.2.1 arriving with it. The same across major time zones are as follows:

Time ZoneRelease Date & Time
Pacific Time4 pm on December 13
Central Time6 pm on December 13
Eastern Time7 pm on December 13
UK Time12 am on December 14
Central Europe Time1 am on December 14
Indian Time
5.30 am on December 14
Japan Time9 am on December 14
Australian Time11 am on December 14
New Zealand TIme1 pm on December 14

The same schedule for major cities is as follows:

CityRelease Date & Time
Los Angeles, United States4 pm on December 13
New York, United States7 pm on December 13
London, United Kingdom12 am on December 14
Paris, France1 am on December 14
Berlin, Germany1 am on December 14
New Delhi, India
5.30 am on December 14
Tokyo, Japan9 am on December 14
Sydney, Australia11 am on December 14
Auckland, New Zealand1 pm on December 14

Pokemon HOME downtime (December 13): When will servers be back up? Countdown Timer

The Pokemon HOME servers are slated to get back up on December 14 by 10 pm local time. The same across major time zones are as follows:

Time ZoneRelease Date & Time
Pacific Time10 pm on December 14
Central Time12 am on December 15
Eastern Time1 am on December 15
UK Time6 am on December 15
Central Europe Time7 am on December 15
Indian Time
11.30 am on December 15
Japan Time3 pm on December 15
Australian Time5 pm on December 15
New Zealand TIme7 pm on December 15

The same schedule for major cities is as follows:

CityRelease Date & Time
Los Angeles, United States10 pm on December 14
New York, United States1 am on December 15
London, United Kingdom6 am on December 15
Paris, France7 am on December 15
Berlin, Germany7 am on December 15
New Delhi, India
11.30 am on December 15
Tokyo, Japan3 pm on December 15
Sydney, Australia5 pm on December 15
Auckland, New Zealand7 pm on December 15

We will share the patch notes if and when they are made available before or after the maintenance.

The upcoming server maintenance is scheduled for a hefty period of time, marking the arrival of the final part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Players will make a trip to the Blueberry Academy, check out the unique Terarium, utilize new mechanics like the Synchro Machine, encounter Legendary Pokemon from earlier generations, and plenty more.

Meanwhile, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage:

