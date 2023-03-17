Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to catch Rowlet, Dartrix, and Decidueye

There were plenty of names missing when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet debuted with 400 entries on the Paldean Pokedex. The developers at Game Freak have been slowly adding popular pocket monsters to the latest Gen IX titles through special Tera Raid Battle events, with the latest one being Decidueye.

The earlier Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle events saw the debuts of Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These beasts from earlier generations were not available in-game at launch. Given that Pokemon Home is still not linked, the developers have utilized these events to add previous-generation pocket monsters.

With the debut of Decidueye in Paldea, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will be excited to learn how to get their hands on its earlier evolution forms too. This article jots down all the available information regarding the same.

Everything you need to know about catching Rowlet, Dartrix, and Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will be able to catch Decidueye in the Mighty Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event that is currently live in the Gen IX titles. It began on Friday, March 17, 2023, 2023, at 00:00 UTC and will come to an end on Friday, March 19, 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

The pocket monster will also return for the second phase of the event on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and will remain in Paldea until Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 23.59 UTC. To engage in the Mighty Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle, trainers will have to make sure they have the unique black Tera Raid crystals unlocked in-game and then interact with them.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Flying Tera Type Decidueye is in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday March 19th at 23:59 UTC



Details being added @ Serebii Update: The latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event is now live.Flying Tera Type Decidueye is in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday March 19th at 23:59 UTCDetails being added @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event is now live. Flying Tera Type Decidueye is in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday March 19th at 23:59 UTCDetails being added @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/XUE9JoKv78

For the current Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event, Decidueye will have the Flying Tera Type and bear the Mightiest Mark. Once players have caught the pocket monster, they can choose to breed the formidable beast with a Ditto. The latter has the unique ability of being able to breed with any Pokemon, other than a few exceptions.

Readers can learn more about breeding and egg hatching in the latest Gen IX titles by checking out the guide on the same here. The newly bred Rowlet will neither have the Flying Tera Type nor the Mightiest Mark. Introduced back in Generation VII, it is one of the starter trio in Pokemon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, along with Litten and Popplio.

The owl-like Rowlet is a dual-type pocket monster that sports the type combination of Grass and Flying. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will be able to evolve it into Dartrix by leveling up Rowlet to level 17 by using it in battles or by giving it Rare Candy.

Trainers can then further evolve Dartrix at level 34 to get their hands on a Decidueye. Given that this is the only chance for them to get their hands on the Alolan starter family, it is highly unlikely that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will not jump at the opportunity.

Poll : 0 votes