Axew announced to be June 2023 Pokemon GO Community Day feature

With the recent announcement of Season 11 Hidden Gems and the June 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO, Niantic also revealed the feature pocket monster for the upcoming month's Community Day event. Axew will be available as the wild encounter with an increased spawn rate for June 2023's Community Day.

While players did not know what the upcoming month's featured pocket monster for the monthly event would be, a Pokemon GO leak back in April 2023 hinted that Squirtle would appear in the July 2023 Community Day Classic, Poliwag would be featured in the July Community Day, and Froakie would be that for August 2023 Community Day.

Who is the featured pocket monster for June 2023 Pokemon GO Community Day?

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time, Axew will frequently appear in the wild for Pokemon GO trainers to encounter and catch. Lucky players may also come across the shiny variant of the Tusk Pokemon in-game during the occasion.

Introduced back in Generation V, Axew is a Dragon-type pocket monster. In the popular mobile AR title, trainers can evolve it into Fraxure with 25 candy and then into Haxorus with 100 more candy.

Axew will abound around the world from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time during June Community Day.



pokemongolive.com/post/community… The perfect Pokémon for #PokemonGOCommunityDay on 6/10 can only be Pokémon #0610!Axew will abound around the world from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time during June Community Day. The perfect Pokémon for #PokemonGOCommunityDay on 6/10 can only be Pokémon #0610! Axew will abound around the world from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time during June Community Day.pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/uRi7PPwKKc

If players do the latter evolution during the Community Day event or up to five hours afterward, they will get a Haxorus with the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe learned. The featured attack's stats are as follows:

Trainer Battles : 50 power and guaranteed to lower the opponent’s Attack

: 50 power and guaranteed to lower the opponent’s Attack Gyms and raids: 35 power

What are the event bonuses for June 2023 Axew Community Day?

The event bonuses for the same are as follows:

3× XP for catching Pokémon

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day. [from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Trades will require 50% less Stardust. [from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Bonus Raid Battles and Community Day Special Research story for June 2023

On the stipulated date and once the event has ended, Faxure will appear from 5 pm local time to 10 pm local time for in-person Four-Star Gym Raids. Once the Raid Boss is defeated in Pokemon GO, Axew will frequently spawn around that specific Gym for half an hour.

The Community Day Special Research Story, titled "Keeping Sharp," will be available for US$1. More details will surely come once the Hidden Gems event begins.

