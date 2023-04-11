What is the best moveset for Blastoise in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Blastoise will soon return to the Pokemon GO spotlight courtesy of an upcoming Blastoise Mega Raid rotation arriving on April 11, 2023. This raid should provide trainers with an opportunity to not only collect Mega Energy for Blastoise but also to catch the Water-type starter itself.

If trainers have Blastoise on their roster or catch a new one, they may be wondering how capable it is in battles.

While it is far from the best Water-type combatant in Pokemon GO, Blastoise is nonetheless very capable in both PvE and PvP bouts. Its ability to Mega Evolve also makes it a huge help in raids, and it can occasionally serve a solid role in PvP formats that permit Mega Evolution.

If players are hoping to use Blastoise in battle, they'll want to outfit it with the best moves for the job.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Optimal movesets for Blastoise in Pokemon GO PvE and PvP

As a Water-type species in Pokemon GO, Blastoise naturally benefits from using Water-type moves. This is due to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), where Pokemon receive a damage bonus when using moves that match their elemental type(s).

However, depending on the situation at hand, Blastoise may need to diversify its arsenal to maintain its effectiveness. However, this tends to apply more often to PvP environments since trainers tend to know what enemy they're facing before the battle begins in PvE.

Since PvP is much more difficult to predict in Pokemon GO, it behooves Blastoise to opt for at least one move of a non-Water-type element to give it added type advantage coverage against opponents. Opposing trainers in PvP can change up their teams plenty, depending on the demands of the meta. Blastoise will want to be ready to take on opponents that its Water-type moves typically don't counter.

Here are the recommended movesets for Blastoise in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

- Water Gun and Hydro Cannon PvP - Water Gun, Hydro Cannon, and Ice Beam

Based on the movesets listed above, it's no secret that Blastoise performs at its best when using its Water-type moves. This is not only due to the fact that they provide STAB damage but because Blastoise has access to the powerful Water-type move, Hydro Cannon.

Hydro Cannon deals a large amount of damage, and Water Gun should be able to effectively charge it in a short amount of time. This can make Blastoise a menace in PvE situations like raids, where it can dish out plenty of pain to Rock, Fire, and Ground-type bosses.

While using Water-type moves is still advised if Blastoise is in PvP, it will become less one-dimensional if it adds moves of different types.

This is where Ice Beam comes in, giving Blastoise the ability to counter Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type foes. This is useful since the Pocket Monster is weak to Grass-type moves and Pokemon. With Ice Beam, it can protect itself a little better against one of its most glaring elemental weaknesses.

